Ligonier Valley accepting nominations for inaugural athletic hall of fame class

By:

Sunday, August 14, 2022 | 2:43 PM

Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review

Ligonier Valley will soon join a short but growing list of local high schools with an athletic hall of fame.

The district’s athletic hall of fame selection committee announced plans to form the inaugural class, with the nominee process now open.

Nomination forms can be found on the high school’s website.

The new hall was formed to honor past athletes and teams, and to “keep alive their tradition and spirit, and to honor each year those persons who, through distinguished achievement, have excelled in one or more athletic programs.”

Distinguished nominees may include athletes, coaches, administrators, officials, media, sports medicine personnel, trainers, stat-keepers and volunteers.

The main categories will be student-athlete, coach and contributor.

Athletes must have graduated at least 10 years ago, while coaches and contributors also must have served at LV for at least 10 years.

Nomination forms can be mailed to Ligonier Valley athletic director Joe Skura, Ligonier Valley High School, 40 Springer Road, Ligonier, Pa. 15658, or via email at jskura@lvsd.k12.pa.us (subject line: Hall of Fame Nomination).

For more information, call the Ligonier Valley athletics office at 724-238-9531, ext. 608, or email jskura@lvsd.k12.pa.us.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .