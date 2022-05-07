Ligonier Valley ace Maddie Griffin to throw out 1st pitch at Pirates game

Saturday, May 7, 2022 | 9:01 AM

Submitted Ligonier Valley softball pitcher Maddie Griffin

Ligonier Valley senior softball pitcher Maddie Griffin will throw out the ceremonial first pitch before the Pittsburgh Pirates play the St. Louis Cardinals May 22 at PNC Park.

The Sunday game starts at 11:35 a.m.

Griffin recently threw a 21-strikeout perfect game which turned heads around the state. The feat even caught the Pirates’ attention.

The Pirates contacted Ligonier Valley athletic director Joe Skura to inquire about Griffin and to extend the Youngstown State commit an invitation to the game.

“Our entire team and families, as well as many from our school, will be going to the game to support Maddie and the Pirates,” Skura said. “We couldn’t be more excited for Maddie to have such an awesome opportunity and John Leonard (Pirates manager for youth softball and baseball) has been really great to work with and provide such an experience.”

It remains to be seen if she will try to deliver the pitch underhanded.

“It’s really cool and I am very excited,” Griffin said. “I’m not sure how they will want me to deliver the pitch. All I know is I can’t throw a baseball very well, so this has the potential to get interesting.”

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

