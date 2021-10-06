Ligonier Valley, Imani Christian forfeit Week 6 football games

By:

Wednesday, October 6, 2021 | 2:07 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Ligonier Valley coach Roger Beitel and the Rams were forced to forfeit their Week 6 game against Serra Catholic.

Serra Catholic is picking up its second forfeit victory of the season after Ligonier Valley announced Wednesday that it will be unable to field a team for Friday’s scheduled WPIAL Class 2A Allegheny Conference football game.

The Eagles (8-0, 2-0) earned a nonconference forfeit win against Carlynton on Sept. 24. The Eagles then played Freeport and picked up a win that week.

Injuries, not covid-19 quarantines, have dwindled down the Rams’ roster, according to Ligonier Valley athletic director Wesley Siko.

In a statement released by the district: “Due to a high number of injuries and lack of depth, Ligonier Valley High School will not be able to play football this Friday against Serra Catholic. This issue has created a health and safety concern for our learner (student) athletes and the ability to compete safely. As a district, we are put in a position to ensure that our learner’s safety is the priority and we will never falter from that stance.”

Siko said the decision wasn’t an easy one, but after conferring with football coach Roger Beitel and school administration the decision was made to forfeit.

Ligonier Valley (5-2, 0-2) was missing at least three starters — quarterback Haden Sierocky, defensive back Ryan Harbert and slot back Miles Higgins — in last week’s lost at Steel Valley. The team had other players suffer injuries in that game.

“We were hit with the injury bug,” Siko said. “We’re hoping to get players back to practice and ready for the Oct. 15 game against Summit Academy.”

In addition to Ligonier Valley, Imani Christian (2-4, 1-3), which already forfeited a game to Greensburg Central Catholic on Sept. 17, is forfeiting its Class A Eastern Conference game Friday against Clairton (4-2, 4-0).

Also, the nonconference game between Washington (6-0) and Uniontown (1-3) has been canceled this week because the Washington School District has switched to virtual learning to slow the spread of covid-19 in the junior-senior high school.

In the City League, University Prep has forfeited its Week 6 game against Brashear.

Paul Schofield is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Paul by email at pschofield@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Clairton, Imani Christian, Ligonier Valley, Serra Catholic