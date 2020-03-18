Ligonier Valley sophomore Beitel invited to elite football camp

Wednesday, March 18, 2020 | 7:23 PM

Ligonier Valley sophomore Nick Beitel was invited to the EXOS Select 50 instructional football showcase, which will take place in May in either Houston or Frisco, Texas.

Beitel, the son of Ligonier Valley football coach Roger Beitel, will be evaluated by current NCAA/NAIA coaches and NFL alum.

The morning session will combine testing and education. In the afternoon, athletes will go through a collegiate practice forum with competitive drills.

Nick Beitel scored 14 touchdowns and rushed for 642 yards last season in a reserve role.

Ligonier Valley will join the WPIAL in the upcoming school year and will compete in a conference with Apollo-Ridge, Steel Valley, Serra, Summit Academy and Shady Side Academy.

Tags: Ligonier Valley