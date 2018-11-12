Ligonier Valley to face Richland in D6 title game Friday

By: Paul Schofield

Sunday, November 11, 2018 | 8:09 PM

Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review, Ligonier Valley running back Kyrie Miller (29) carries Shade’s Dawson Snyder with him as he picks up a first down during the second quarter of the Appalachian Bowl on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, at Windber Stadium in Windber.

The PIAA District 6 football committee announced Sunday sites and times for its playoff games.

The District 6 Class 2A championship between defending two-time champion Ligonier Valley (12-0) and Richland (12-0) will be played 7 p.m. Friday at Altoona’s Mansion Park.

It will be a battle of Rams, the nickname of both teams.

Richland has reached the district title game four times, including three consecutive from 2011-13, and has one title (2012).

“It’s going to take an almost perfect football game to win a third title,” Ligonier Valley senior quarterback John Caldwell said. “Richland has a great football team.”

In Class A, No. 1 seed Northern Cambria (10-1), which survived a 36-34 scare from Saltsburg, will host Heritage Conference rival United at 7 p.m. Friday. The other semifinal has Bishop Guilfoyle at Juniata Valley 7 p.m. Saturday.

PIAA games at 7 p.m. Friday have State College facing Delaware Valley at Hazleton in a Class 6A contest; Hollidaysburg meeting Wallenpaupack at Danville in Class 5A and Bald Eagle Area facing Bedford at Windber in Class 3A.

