Ligonier Valley’s Aaron Tutino receives offer from St. Francis (Pa.)

By: Paul Schofield

Saturday, December 1, 2018 | 5:36 PM

Ken Reabe Jr. | For The Tribune-Review, Ligonier Valley wide receiver Aaron Tutino takes a pass from John Caldwell down the sideline for a touchdown with 1:27 to play in the first quarter against Richland during the PIAA District 6 Class 2A Championship game on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018 at Mansion Park Stadium in Altoona. Ligonier Valley leads 12-7 at halftime.

Ligonier Valley senior Aaron Tutino finished his high school football career with numerous records.

He owns the state record for career touchdown catches — 61 — and he rewrote the Rams’ record book in receiving.

The 5-foot-9 Tutino received numerous Division II interest and an offer from West Virginia State, but FCS St. Francis (Pa.) became the first D-I school to offer a scholarship Saturday.

Tutino made the announcement on his Twitter page.

He finished with 61 career touchdown catches and made 206 catches for 4,120 yards. Last season, he had a career-best 66 catches for 1,363 yards and 21 touchdowns.

He’s a two-time Tribune-Review Terrific 25 player and a two-time all-state player.

Tutino helped the Rams to three consecutive Heritage Conference and Appalachian Bowl titles and three straight trips to the PIAA District 6 title games. The Rams won in 2016 and ‘17.

