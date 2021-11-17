Lincoln Park basketball standout LA Pratt commits to Duquesne

By:

Wednesday, November 17, 2021 | 1:52 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Lincoln Park’s L.A. Pratt scores past Hickory’s Tyler Mele (10) and Jackson Pryts during a PIAA Class 4A state semifinal March 22.

Lincoln Park basketball standout LA Pratt will play his college ball close to home.

The 6-foot-5 point guard announced his verbal commitment to Duquesne via his social media accounts Tuesday afternoon.

Pratt averaged 13 points per game for Lincoln Park last season, helping the Leopards to a 19-6 record, a WPIAL Class 4A championship and a trip to the PIAA semifinals. Pratt scored 10 points in the WPIAL title game, a 66-57 victory over North Catholic.

Duquesne was the first NCAA Division I school to offer Pratt a scholarship. Pratt announced the offer after a visit to campus in August.

Tags: Lincoln Park