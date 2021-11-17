Lincoln Park basketball standout LA Pratt commits to Duquesne
Wednesday, November 17, 2021 | 1:52 AM
Lincoln Park basketball standout LA Pratt will play his college ball close to home.
The 6-foot-5 point guard announced his verbal commitment to Duquesne via his social media accounts Tuesday afternoon.
Pratt averaged 13 points per game for Lincoln Park last season, helping the Leopards to a 19-6 record, a WPIAL Class 4A championship and a trip to the PIAA semifinals. Pratt scored 10 points in the WPIAL title game, a 66-57 victory over North Catholic.
Duquesne was the first NCAA Division I school to offer Pratt a scholarship. Pratt announced the offer after a visit to campus in August.
