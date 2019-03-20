Lincoln Park headed back to Hershey after PIAA semifinal win over Sharon

Andre Wilder scored 28 points, Isaiah Smith had 20 and Lincoln Park held off a dangerous second-half rally to defeat Sharon, 67-58, in a PIAA Class 3A semifinal Tuesday night at New Castle.
The victory advances Lincoln Park (26-4) to face District 3 champion Trinity (26-3) in the state finals at 2 p.m. Saturday in Hershey. The PIAA championship appearance will be the fifth overall for the WPIAL champion Leopards and their second in three years.
Lincoln Park led by 19 points in the third quarter, but Sharon stormed back and pulled to within three points with 4 minutes left in the fourth.
Smith stalled Sharon’s rally with a pair of 3-pointers from the left corner. His first, with 3:50 left, gave Lincoln Park a 55-49 lead. His second pushed the Leopards’ lead to 60-53 with 1:25 left.
Ethan Porterfield led Sharon (23-5) with 23 points and Frank Shaffer had 10.
Keeno Holmes added 11 points for Lincoln Park, which never trailed after taking an 11-10 lead in the first quarter.
The Leopards stretched their lead to 38-23 at half behind Wilder, who scored 18 first-half points.
