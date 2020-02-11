Live: Trib HSSN reveals the WPIAL basketball playoff pairings

By:

Tuesday, February 11, 2020 | 6:55 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Butler’s Raine Gratzmiller drives to the basket against Pine-Richland’s Levi Wentz during their game Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, at Pine-Richland High School.

It’s time for the postseason, and Trib HSSN has you covered as the WPIAL girls and boys basketball playoff pairings are announced Tuesday night.

Don Rebel and Kyle Dawson are broadcasting live and will reveal the playoff brackets on the WPIAL Basketball Playoff Pairings Show, presented by Sendell Motors, starting at 7 p.m. on the TribLIVE High School Sports Network.

They will announce and break down each classification here.

Also, check out all 12 brackets.

And visit Trib HSSN throughout the night for reports from the Trib’s staff writers.

Trib HSSN is the exclusive broadcast home of the WPIAL basketball playoffs. Follow the action throughout the postseason at TribHSSN.triblive.com.

Bill Hartlep is the sports editor of the Tribune-Review. You can contact Bill at [email protected] or via Twitter @TribHSInsider.