Local runners, jumpers and throwers win events at first Tri-State Coaches indoor meet

Sunday, January 5, 2020 | 1:34 PM

Temperatures outside were cold Saturday, but inside at the Edinboro University’s Sports and Recreation Center, competition quickly heated up as some of the top track and field athletes in the region gathered for the first Tri-State Track Coaches Association meet of the winter.

Several from WPIAL-affiliated teams came away with first-place finishes at the meet involving participants from more than 60 schools.

Upper St. Clair senior Isaac Kane won two individual events with firsts in the boys 200-meter dash (22.61 seconds) and 400 dash (50.64).

Butler was dominant in the boys relays with victories in the 1,600 relay (3:34.35), 3,200 relay (9:02.78) and distance medley relay (11:13.78).

Also picking up victories on the boys side were the Hempfield 800 relay (1:38.12), Indiana senior Kendall Branan in the 800 run (1:59.64), West Mifflin junior Dontae Lewis in the 60 hurdles (8.45), Butler senior Sami Taoufik in the high jump (6 feet, 8 inches), Shaler senior Cam Mbalo in the triple jump (46-1), and Hempfield senior Rylan Kauffman in the pole vault (14-0).

Joining Kane as a double individual winner was North Allegheny senior Casey Burton. She triumphed on the track in the girls 60 dash (7.97) and also in the long jump (18-4).

South Fayette team members won three girls events, as junior Amy Allen took the 400 dash (1:00.11), freshman Grace Howard captured the high jump (5-4) and the distance medley relay bested the field (14:10.18).

Butler athletes also won three events on the girls side. The Golden Tornadoes won the 800 relay (1:50.85) and 1,600 relay (4:15.86), and junior Gabby Boden was triumphant in the 200 dash (26.81).

Two from Penn Hills took home victories as sophomore Miniya Pinnix and senior Kemi Balogun won the 800 run (2:29.87) and triple jump (34-10), respectively.

Also winning girls events were the Baldwin 3,200 relay (10:52.25), Pine-Richland junior Danielle Bryant in the 60 hurdles (9.31) and Shenango sophomore Emma Callahan in the shot put (44-10).

The second TSTCA indoor meet will be Saturday at Edinboro, with additional meets at Edinboro set for Jan. 18 and 24 and Feb. 8 and 15.

The TSTCA Indoor Championship will be at Edinboro on Feb. 22.

