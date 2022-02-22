Logan Bernesser powers Shaler past South Fayette in overtime win

Monday, February 21, 2022 | 11:32 PM

Don Rebel | Tribune-Review Shaler’s Logan Bernesser shoots a free throw against South Fayette in a WPIAL Class 5A playoff game Monday, Feb. 21, 2022.

Shaler senior Logan Bernesser registered a double-double in a dominating first-round performance.

The 6-foot-6 forward scored a game-high 26 points, had 14 rebounds and seven blocked shots in leading Shaler past host South Fayette, 68-64, in overtime in an opening-round game Monday night.

On defense, Bernesser not only blocked shots, he also altered shots, deflected passes and dominated on the glass.

On offense, he lived up to his size down low by routinely powering to the basket for points with two or three Lions trying to guard him. He also spotted up for a couple of 3-pointers as well.

“He’s a tough matchup for anybody because he’s a load to deal with down there,” Shaler coach Rob Niederberger said. “There were a lot of times when they weren’t just double-teaming, they were triple-teaming him down there. He’s a focal point and every team we play knows that. He was a force tonight. He gave us a lot of energy and we needed it.”

The game was tight throughout with Shaler opening up a 10-point lead on two occasions.

Both half-court defenses took turns dominating a quarter. South Fayette was limited to only 10 points in the second quarter while Shaler was held to 10 points in the third quarter.

That third quarter for the Lions allowed them to chip away and cut a 10-point Titans lead down to two points by the start of ther fourth.

In the waning moments of regulation, several missed free throws kept the door open for South Fayette and the Lions took advantage as senior Logan Yater hit a 3-pointer with 10 seconds remaining to tie the game at 55-55.

Shaler decided to not call a timeout and go for the win, but a driving shot missed and the contest went to overtime.

“You practice those situations all the time in practice,” Niederberger said. “We got to the hoop. It just didn’t go our way there. Sometimes when you let the other team set up their defense, you get a different look then you’re prepared for. It’s a gut feeling.”

Titans sophomore Keegan Smetanka hit a quick 3-pointer at the start of overtime and Shaler never trailed again.

Another sophomore, Kaden Orga, hit four big free throws down the stretch to help the Titans hold off the Lions and advance.

“You know, Kaden’s a spark,” Niederberger said. “I told him before, ‘You’re like the energizer bunny.’ You can see the energy he plays with, the intensity he plays with. He’s a tough kid.”

Orga scored 18 points and Smetanka added 16 points for Shaler, which advances to the quarterfinals for the first time since 2020.

South Fayette (14-8) sees its season end for a second straight year with a first-round loss.

The Lions were led by senior Brandon Jakiela, who scored 22 points, nine coming in the fourth quarter and overtime. Yater had 17 points while sophomore Nate Deanes added 11 points for the Lions.

Shaler (14-9) will visit New Castle on Thursday. The Titans lost to the Red Hurricane by 13 points Dec. 16.

Tags: Shaler, South Fayette