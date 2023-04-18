Longtime basketball official in A-K Valley Joe Discello remembered for energy, passion for the game

By:

Monday, April 17, 2023 | 4:20 PM

Cardaro Funeral Home Joe Discello, 71, was part of the A-K Chapter of Officials for more than 20 years.

When he stepped onto the hardcourt, Joe Discello brought an unbridled enthusiasm to officiating basketball.

“He was really energetic and enjoyed the game,” veteran official Mike Jarosinski said. “He liked being out there with the players and the coaches.”

A familiar face to Alle-Kiski Valley basketball followers, Discello missed the 2022-23 scholastic season after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. A Valley High School graduate and Lower Burrell resident, he died from the disease Saturday at age 71.

Discello was a member of the A-K chapter of basketball officials for decades, Jarosinski noted. As the group’s assigner, he appreciated Discello’s dependability over the years.

“He was a good guy who never turned down an assignment,” Jarosinski said. “He would work a seventh and eighth grade game like it was a varsity assignment.”

Like all sports officials, Discello received his share of criticism from coaches and fans.

“He took a beating from time to time like all of us, but he just shrugged it off,” Jarosinski said. “He just kept on working through the game.”

While they might have had some run-ins on the court, former Valley girls varsity coach Ernie Sipolino respected Discello for the years he dedicated to officiating.

“You don’t realize how important guys like Joe are to this area,” Sipolino said. “You look around and not a lot of young guys are doing it.”

For years, Discello closed out the local hoops season by officiating the annual Cager Classic all-star game at Highlands High School.

“Joe always had a smile on his face and really appreciated being asked to work the Cager,” said Bill Heasley, who helps to coordinate the event featuring the A-K Valley’s top senior players. “I watched him over the years and he was a fair referee who was always into the game.”

Discello’s son, Joe Jr., has served as an assistant basketball coach at several local schools. His grandson, Joey, was a junior guard on the Burrell boys team this past season.

Discello attended West Virginia University and later worked for the Westmoreland County Housing Authority for 36 years. He coached boys and girls basketball for St. Mary School, Valley Middle School and Valley High School. He also umpired Little League baseball.

Discello is survived by his wife of 46 years, Deborah; sons, Joseph Jr. (Allison) and Jason (Emily); son-in-law, Joseph Stanonis III; six grandchildren and two step-grandchildren; brothers, John (Stephanie) Discello and Michael (Chris) Discello; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, at Joseph J. Cardaro Funeral Home in New Kensington.