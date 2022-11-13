Maddie Barrick’s game-winner sends Mt. Pleasant girls soccer to PIAA semifinals

Saturday, November 12, 2022 | 3:41 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mt. Pleasant’s Maddie Barrick controls the ball during the WPIAL Class 2A championship game against Avonworth on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Highmark Stadium.

Mt. Pleasant girls soccer coach Rich Garland moved sophomore midfielder Maddie Barrick to the outside of the formation last week, hoping to generate more scoring opportunities.

Consider the move a success.

Barrick’s goal in the 31st minute on a cold and rainy Saturday afternoon lifted the Vikings to a 1-0 victory over District 10 champion Fort LeBoeuf in a PIAA Class 2A quarterfinal at North Allegheny’s Newman Stadium.

Off a corner kick, Barrick ran onto a chipped ball near the far post and beat Fort LeBoeuf keeper Gabriella Green to the top right corner of the net, setting off a victory stroll with her Vikings teammates.

“We made some adjustments on our corner work this past week,” Garland said, “and we put (Maddie) outside for that specific purpose.”

It was Barrick’s second straight playoff game with a goal. She also scored against Bedford in a 2-0 victory Tuesday in the opening round.

Mt. Pleasant’s defense was on full display early on, limiting the Bisons to three shots on goal in the first half.

Fort LeBoeuf rebounded in the second half, outshooting Mt. Pleasant, 12-7, and forcing freshman keeper Laurel Rummel to make five saves.

Mt. Pleasant countered with three shots on goal, all corralled by Green. The Vikings, however, stood strong on defense, forcing key turnovers and limiting penalties in their end.

Fort LeBoeuf’s season came to a close at 15-1-2.

Mt. Pleasant moves on to face the winner of the District 9 champion Clearfield (21-1) and District 10 runner-up General McLane (14-5-1) in the PIAA semifinals Tuesday at a time and site to be determined.

It will be Mt. Pleasant’s first trip to the PIAA semifinals in the program’s 25-year history.

“Just spoke to my girls about rewriting school history and doing it one game at a time,” Garland said. “We don’t look past any opponent.”

