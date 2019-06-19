Marino hired as Plum boys basketball coach

By: Michael Love

Wednesday, June 19, 2019 | 9:52 AM

Plum has a new boys basketball head coach.

Mark Marino, who served as the boys coach at Brownsville for the past three seasons, was hired at Plum’s School Board meeting Tuesday evening.

He led the Falcons to the 2017-18 WPIAL 3A playoffs.

Marino coached the Hempfield boys team for the 2013-14 season and helped the Spartans compile a 21-3 overall record, capture the Section 1-AAAA title at 12-0 and reach the WPIAL quarterfinals.

His coaching resume also includes stops at Lycoming College and Warrior Run High School in eastern Pennsylvania.

Marino takes over at Plum for Hart Coleman who now is the boys coach at St. Joseph.

The Mustangs finished the 2018-19 season 5-17 overall and 5-9 in Section 3-5A. The team has missed the WPIAL playoffs the past three seasons.

Michael Love is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer.

