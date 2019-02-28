Mars boys, Peters Township girls remain atop Trib 10 power rankings

By: Don Rebel

Wednesday, February 27, 2019 | 10:12 PM

Every Wednesday during the 2018-19 WPIAL basketball season, the TribLive High School Sports Network releases Power Rankings during the WPIAL Roundball Report at 6:30 p.m.

Then after the show, the Trib Ten is posted at TribHSSN.TribLive.com.

These rankings have zero classification boundaries.

Here are the ranking for the Week of Feb. 25. Overall records are through Wednesday’s games.

BOYS TRIB 10

1. Mars Fightin’ Planets (23-1)

(Last Week 1)

2. Moon Tigers (23-1)

(Last Week 4)

3. Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils (21-3)

(Last Week 6)

4. New Castle Red Hurricanes (20-4)

(Last Week 7)

5. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers (21-2)

(Last Week 8)

6. Lincoln Park Leopards (21-4)

(Last Week 10)

7. Butler Golden Tornado (19-4)

(Last Week NR)

8. Quaker Valley Quakers (20-3)

(Last Week NR)

9. North Catholic Trojans (21-4)

(Last Week NR)

10. Serra Catholic Eagles (20-3)

(Last Week NR)

Out: Latrobe, Pine-Richland, Penn Hills, Upper St. Clair

GIRLS TRIB 10

1. Peters Township Indians (24-0)

(Last Week 1)

2. Chartiers Valley Colts (24-0)

(Last Week 2)

3. North Allegheny Tigers (23-1)

(Last Week 4)

4. Central Valley Warriors (22-1)

(Last Week 7)

5. North Catholic Trojans (21-3)

(Last Week 9)

6. Neshannock Lancers (22-2)

(Last Week NR)

7. Thomas Jefferson Jaguars (19-6)

(Last Week NR)

8. Brentwood Spartans (19-3)

(Last Week NR)

9. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers (20-4)

(Last Week NR)

10. Shady Side Academy Indians (19-3)

(Last Week NR)

Out: Norwin, Bethel Park, Oakland Catholic, Gateway, Bishop Canevin,

