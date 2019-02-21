Mars boys, Peters Township girls stay atop Trib 10 basketball power rankings

By: Don Rebel

Wednesday, February 20, 2019 | 9:08 PM

Every Wednesday during the 2018-19 WPIAL basketball season, the TribLive High School Sports Network releases Power Rankings during the WPIAL Roundball Report at 6:30 p.m.

Then, after the show, the Trib Ten is posted online at TribHSSN.TribLive.com.

These rankings have zero classification boundaries.

Here are the rankings for the Week of Feb. 18. Overall records are through Feb. 19.

BOYS TRIB 10

1. Mars Fightin’ Planets (21-1)

(Last Week 1)

2. Latrobe Wildcats (18-2)

(Last Week 2)

3. Pine-Richland Rams (20-2)

(Last Week 3)

4. Moon Tigers (21-1)

(Last Week 4)

5. Penn Hills Indians (19-3)

(Last Week 5)

6. Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils (19-3)

(Last Week 6)

7. New Castle Red Hurricanes (18-4)

(Last Week 7)

8. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers (19-2)

(Last Week 8)

9. Upper St. Clair Panthers (19-3)

(Last Week 9)

10. Lincoln Park Leopards (19-4)

(Last Week 10)

Out: None

GIRLS TRIB 10

1. Peters Township Indians (22-0)

(Last Week 1)

2. Chartiers Valley Colts (22-0)

(Last Week 2)

3. Norwin Knights (20-1)

(Last Week 3)

4. North Allegheny Tigers (21-1)

(Last Week 4)

5. Bishop Canevin Crusaders (20-2)

(Last Week 5)

6. Bethel Park Black Hawks (20-2)

(Last Week 6)

7. Central Valley Warriors (20-1)

(Last Week 7)

8. Gateway Gators (19-3)

(Last Week 8)

9. North Catholic Trojans (19-3)

(Last Week 9)

10. Oakland Catholic Eagles (19-3)

(Last Week 10)

Out: None

