Mars boys, Peters Township girls stay atop Trib 10 power rankings

By: Don Rebel

Wednesday, March 13, 2019 | 10:38 PM

These rankings have zero classification boundaries.

Here are the rankings for the week of March 10. Overall records are through Wednesday’s games.

BOYS TRIB 10

1. Mars Fightin’ Planets (26-1)

(Last Week 1)

2. Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils (24-3)

(Last Week 2)

3. New Castle Red Hurricanes (23-4)

(Last Week 3)

4. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers (24-2)

(Last Week 4)

5. Lincoln Park Leopards (24-4)

(Last Week 5)

6. Moon Tigers (25-2)

(Last Week 6)

7. Nazareth Prep Saints (21-3)

(Last Week 9)

8. Vincentian Academy Royals (18-8)

(Last Week NR)

9. Cornell Raiders (21-5)

(Last Week NR)

10. Monessen Greyhounds (17-9)

(Last Week NR)

Out: Butler, Quaker Valley, North Catholic

GIRLS TRIB 10

1. Peters Township Indians (27-0)

(Last Week 1)

2. Chartiers Valley Colts (27-0)

(Last Week 2)

3. North Catholic Trojans (24-3)

(Last Week 3)

4. Neshannock Lancers (25-2)

(Last Week 4)

5. Norwin Knights (23-2)

(Last Week NR)

6. Oakland Catholic Eagles (22-4)

(Last Week NR)

7. Thomas Jefferson Jaguars (21-7)

(Last Week 9)

8. Beaver Bobcats (19-5)

(Last Week NR)

9. Vincentian Academy Royals (14-12)

(Last Week NR)

10. Sewickley Academy Royals (14-8)

(Last Week NR)

Out: North Allegheny, Central Valley, Rochester, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Brentwood

