Mars boys, Peters Township girls stay atop Trib 10 power rankings

By: Don Rebel

Wednesday, March 6, 2019 | 8:43 PM

Every Wednesday during the 2018-19 WPIAL basketball season, the TribLive High School Sports Network releases Power Rankings during the WPIAL Roundball Report at 6:30 p.m.

Then, after the show, the Trib 10 is posted at TribHSSN.TribLive.com.

These rankings have zero classification boundaries.

Here are the ranking for the week of March 4. Overall records are through Wednesday.

BOYS TRIB 10

1. Mars Fightin’ Planets (24-1)

(Last Week 1)

2. Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils (22-3)

(Last Week 3)

3. New Castle Red Hurricanes (21-4)

(Last Week 4)

4. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers (22-2)

(Last Week 5)

5. Lincoln Park Leopards (22-4)

(Last Week 6)

6. Moon Tigers (23-2)

(Last Week 2)

7. Butler Golden Tornado (20-5)

(Last Week 7)

8. Quaker Valley Quakers (20-4)

(Last Week 8)

9. Nazareth Prep Saints (19-3)

(Last Week NR)

10. North Catholic Trojans (21-5)

(Last Week 9)

Out: Serra Catholic

GIRLS TRIB 10

1. Peters Township Indians (25-0)

(Last Week 1)

2. Chartiers Valley Colts (25-0)

(Last Week 2)

3. North Catholic Trojans (22-3)

(Last Week 5)

4. Neshannock Lancers (23-2)

(Last Week 6)

5. North Allegheny Tigers (23-2)

(Last Week 3)

6. Central Valley Warriors (22-2)

(Last Week 4)

7. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers (20-4)

(Last Week 9)

8. Rochester Rams (19-6)

(Last Week NR)

9. Thomas Jefferson Jaguars (19-7)

(Last Week 7)

10. Brentwood Spartans (19-4)

(Last Week 8)

Out: Shady Side Academy

Tags: Brentwood, Butler, Central Valley, Chartiers Valley, Lincoln Park, Mars, Moon, Mt. lebanon, Neshannock, New Castle, North Allegheny, North Catholic, Our Lady of the Sacred Heart, Peters Township, Quaker Valley, Rochester, Thomas Jefferson