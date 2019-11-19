Mars’ Ellie Coffield wins Moe Rosensteel Award

Monday, November 18, 2019 | 8:09 PM

Ellie Coffield played a pivotal role in leading Mars to an unbeaten season complete with WPIAL and PIAA Class AAA championships.

The junior midfielder’s play earned her special recognition. She is the winner of the inaugural Kaitlyn “Moe” Rosensteel Most Outstanding Player of the Year Award.

The award, reserved for the best girls soccer player in the WPIAL, was presented by the Kaitlyn “Moe” Rosensteel Scholarship Foundation.

Rosensteel, a former soccer standout at Ringgold, died tragically in June.

Coffield was one of three finalists, joining Norwin senior defender Eva Frankovic and North Allegheny junior forward Sarah Schupansky.

Twenty-four players were nominated by a 10-person committee of coaches, observers and media members.

Coffield, a Pitt commit, scored 21 goals for Mars, which finished 22-0-1.

The Fighting Planets allowed just seven goals all season.

Thank you! It is a privilege to be a finalist with @evafrankovic and @sarahschupansky. I love the fact that we will all be future teammates @Pitt_WSOC and together keep the honor of this award in our hometown! #H2P #86forever https://t.co/fw8MkVnQGH — Ellie Coffield (@elliecoffield1) November 19, 2019

