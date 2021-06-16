Mars’ Ellie Coffield wins 2nd straight Gatorade player of year award

By:
Wednesday, June 16, 2021 | 1:23 PM

Ellie Coffield knows a little something about repeat performances.

The recent Mars graduate led her high school soccer team to back-to-back WPIAL and PIAA Class 3A championships to cap an amazing prep career.

Now, she is the recipient of the Gatorade Pennsylvania Girls Soccer Player of the Year for the second straight time.

Coffield, a midfielder, also was an all-state selection two years in a row, was tabbed a United Soccer Coaches Region II All-American and was selected to the USC All-Region East team, also for the second straight year.

The Pitt commit and TribLive HSSN Player of the Year had 26 goals and 36 assists in 2020 to guide the Fightin’ Planets (19-0) to more district and state gold.

Mars finished No. 1 in the USC national rankings. The Planets have not lost since 2018, a span of 41 games.

Last season, Coffield had 31 goals and 30 assists to pace the Fightin’ Planets to a 22-0-1 mark. She was the 2019 recipient of the Moe Rosensteel Most Outstanding Player of the Year.

Coffield finished her high school career with 95 goals and 104 assists.

See the full list of state-by-state Gatorade award winners here.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .

