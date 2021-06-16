Mars’ Ellie Coffield wins 2nd straight Gatorade player of year award

Wednesday, June 16, 2021 | 1:23 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mars senior Ellie Coffield (3) hoists the PIAA Class 3A girls soccer championship trophy with her teammates after defeating Villa Joseph Marie, 2-0, in the state final Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, at Hersheypark Stadium.

Ellie Coffield knows a little something about repeat performances.

The recent Mars graduate led her high school soccer team to back-to-back WPIAL and PIAA Class 3A championships to cap an amazing prep career.

Now, she is the recipient of the Gatorade Pennsylvania Girls Soccer Player of the Year for the second straight time.

Coffield, a midfielder, also was an all-state selection two years in a row, was tabbed a United Soccer Coaches Region II All-American and was selected to the USC All-Region East team, also for the second straight year.

The Pitt commit and TribLive HSSN Player of the Year had 26 goals and 36 assists in 2020 to guide the Fightin’ Planets (19-0) to more district and state gold.

Mars finished No. 1 in the USC national rankings. The Planets have not lost since 2018, a span of 41 games.

Congratulations to our own Ellie Coffield on being named the PA @Gatorade Girls Soccer Player of the Year in back to back seasons. Great job in the classroom, the community and on the field! #WearTheB pic.twitter.com/eIlwj6MqF7 — Beadling Soccer Club (@BeadlingSoccer) June 16, 2021

Last season, Coffield had 31 goals and 30 assists to pace the Fightin’ Planets to a 22-0-1 mark. She was the 2019 recipient of the Moe Rosensteel Most Outstanding Player of the Year.

Congrats to @elliecoffield1 on being named the PA @Gatorade Girls Soccer Player of the Year for the 2nd straight year! We are very excited for you! ???????? pic.twitter.com/pCZdu6ep5G — Kaitlyn Moe Rosensteel Scholarship Foundation (@MoeRosensteel) June 16, 2021

Coffield finished her high school career with 95 goals and 104 assists.

See the full list of state-by-state Gatorade award winners here.

