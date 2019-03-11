Mars, Meadville drop out of Trib HSSN PIHL power rankings

By: Don Rebel

Sunday, March 10, 2019 | 8:21 PM

Every Sunday during the PIHL hockey, the Trib Live High School Sports Network releases the weekly Power Rankings.

These rankings have no classification boundaries.

This is our final Top 10 of the season. Next week, we will rank the eight finalists in the PIHL playoffs.

Here are the rankings for the Week of March 10.

Overall record includes wins, losses, ties and overtime losses.

PIHL TRIB TEN

1. Pine-Richland Rams (19-0-0-1, 1)

2. North Allegheny Tigers (15-4-0-0, 2)

3. Peters Township Indians (15-3-0-1, 3)

4. Montour Spartans (19-1-0-0, 4)

5. Upper St. Clair Panthers (15-3-0-2, 5)

6. Bethel Park Black Hawks (14-5-0-0, 6)

7. Latrobe Wildcats (15-4-0-1, 7)

8. South Fayette Lions (18-2-0-0, 8)

9. Thomas Jefferson Jaguars (17-3-0-0, NR)

10. West Allegheny Indians (17-3-0-0, NR)

Out: Mars, Meadville

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.