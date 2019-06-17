Mars’ Michael Carmody, WPIAL’s top-ranked football recruit, commits to Notre Dame

By: Chris Harlan

Sunday, June 16, 2019 | 9:23 PM

Tribune-Review Mars tackle and tight end Michael Carmody prepares for the upcoming 2018 season Tuesday, Aug. 7, 2018, at Mars.

Almost two years to the day that Robby Carmody committed to Notre Dame basketball, his younger brother Michael committed Sunday to play football for the Fighting Irish.

Mars lineman Michael Carmody chose Notre Dame from more than two dozen offers including Pitt, Penn State and West Virginia, along with Auburn, Ohio State, Michigan, Miami (Fla.), Stanford and others.

He announced his commitment on Twitter.

The 6-foot-6, 280-pound offensive tackle is the top-ranked recruit in the WPIAL and Pennsylvania’s second-best prospect in the 2020 class, according to Rivals.

His older brother committed to Notre Dame on June 22, 2017.

Tags: Mars