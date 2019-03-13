PIAA boys basketball sites, times: Mars, New Castle scheduled back-to-back
By: Chris Harlan
Wednesday, March 13, 2019 | 12:39 PM
WPIAL champions Mars and New Castle will play back-to-back Friday night in a PIAA boys basketball doubleheader at Slippery Rock University.
Each team draws a District 10 champion in the quarterfinals.
Mars plays Meadville at 6 p.m. New Castle plays Hickory at 8 p.m.
Class 5A
Friday’s games
1-1 Sun Valley (21-7) vs. 2-1 Abington Heights (25-2) at Bethlehem Freedom HS, 7:30 p.m.
12-1 Archbishop Wood (18-8) vs. 11-1 Pottsville (25-3) at Geigle Complex, Reading, 8 p.m.
3-1 Lower Dauphin (26-3) vs. 7-2 Moon (25-2) at Altoona HS, 7:30 p.m.
7-1 Mars (26-1) vs. 10-1 Meadville (20-6) at Slippery Rock University, 6 p.m.
Class 4A
Friday’s games
12-1 Bonner-Prendergast (20-5) vs. 12-3 Archbishop Carroll (17-10) at Cardinal O’Hara HS, 7 p.m.
1-1 Lower Moreland (24-3) vs. 2-1 Scranton Prep (24-3) at Bethlehem Freedom HS, 6 p.m.
12-2 Imhotep Charter (23-6) vs. 3-1 Bishop McDevitt (24-3) at Geigle Complex, Reading, 6:30 p.m.
7-1 New Castle (23-4) vs. 10-1 Hickory (26-1) at Slippery Rock University, 8 p.m.
Class A
Friday’s games
1-2 Faith Christian (16-10) vs. 12-1 Sankova Freedom Academy (15-10) at Bensalem HS, 6 p.m.
4-1 Lourdes Regional (23-4) vs. 11-2 Nativity BVM (15-11) at Hazleton HS, 7:30 p.m.
7-1 Nazareth Prep (21-3) vs. 7-4 Monessen (17-9) at Keystone Oaks HS, 6 p.m.
7-2 Vincentian Academy (18-8) vs. 7-3 Cornell (21-5) at Northgate HS, 7 p.m.
