PIAA boys basketball sites, times: Mars, New Castle scheduled back-to-back

By: Chris Harlan

Wednesday, March 13, 2019 | 12:39 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Mars’ Michael Carmody and Khori Fusco celebrate with Andrew Recchia after Recchia hit the game winner to beat Moon during the 5A boys WPIAL Championship at Petersen Events Center.

WPIAL champions Mars and New Castle will play back-to-back Friday night in a PIAA boys basketball doubleheader at Slippery Rock University.

Each team draws a District 10 champion in the quarterfinals.

Mars plays Meadville at 6 p.m. New Castle plays Hickory at 8 p.m.

Class 5A

Friday’s games

1-1 Sun Valley (21-7) vs. 2-1 Abington Heights (25-2) at Bethlehem Freedom HS, 7:30 p.m.

12-1 Archbishop Wood (18-8) vs. 11-1 Pottsville (25-3) at Geigle Complex, Reading, 8 p.m.

3-1 Lower Dauphin (26-3) vs. 7-2 Moon (25-2) at Altoona HS, 7:30 p.m.

7-1 Mars (26-1) vs. 10-1 Meadville (20-6) at Slippery Rock University, 6 p.m.

Class 4A

Friday’s games

12-1 Bonner-Prendergast (20-5) vs. 12-3 Archbishop Carroll (17-10) at Cardinal O’Hara HS, 7 p.m.

1-1 Lower Moreland (24-3) vs. 2-1 Scranton Prep (24-3) at Bethlehem Freedom HS, 6 p.m.

12-2 Imhotep Charter (23-6) vs. 3-1 Bishop McDevitt (24-3) at Geigle Complex, Reading, 6:30 p.m.

7-1 New Castle (23-4) vs. 10-1 Hickory (26-1) at Slippery Rock University, 8 p.m.

Class A

Friday’s games

1-2 Faith Christian (16-10) vs. 12-1 Sankova Freedom Academy (15-10) at Bensalem HS, 6 p.m.

4-1 Lourdes Regional (23-4) vs. 11-2 Nativity BVM (15-11) at Hazleton HS, 7:30 p.m.

7-1 Nazareth Prep (21-3) vs. 7-4 Monessen (17-9) at Keystone Oaks HS, 6 p.m.

7-2 Vincentian Academy (18-8) vs. 7-3 Cornell (21-5) at Northgate HS, 7 p.m.

Tags: Mars, Moon, New Castle