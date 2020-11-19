Mars soccer teams look to cap undefeated seasons at PIAA championships
Thursday, November 19, 2020
The Mars boys and girls soccer teams take their undefeated records into the final game of the season. Each will play for a state championship Friday at Hersheypark Stadium.
Girls soccer
Class AAA
Championship
Mars (18-0) vs. Villa Joseph Marie (15-0)
4 p.m. Friday, Hersheypark Stadium, Hershey
Coaches: Blair Gerlach, Mars; Rich Finneyfrock, Villa Joseph Marie
State titles: Mars 2 (2011, ‘19); Villa Joseph Marie 11 (1993, ’96, ’98, 2000, ’01, ’02, ’04, ’05, ’07, ’14, ’18)
How they got here: Mars — Defeated Warren, 8-0, and Mechanicsburg, 2-0; Villa Joseph Marie — Defeated Northwestern Lehigh, 4-0, and Selinsgrove, 1-0 in double overtime.
Corner kicks: Mars is trying to become the first WPIAL team to repeat in the PIAA since Moon won back-to-back Class AAA state titles in 2016 and ‘17. … Both of Mars’ previous state championship match wins came over state power Villa Joseph Marie by 1-0 scores in 2011 and in 2019. … Taylor Hamlett had the game-winner last year for the Fightin’ Planets. … Senior Gracie Dunaway led Mars in scoring in the regular season with 18 goals. … Senior Ellie Coffield was second in scoring and tallied the first goal in the snow in the semifinals on a penalty kick. … After winning a second straight WPIAL title, Mars was ranked No. 1 in the United Soccer Coaches Fall Top 20.
The VJM girls have been the queens of the PIAA pitch with a record 11 titles, including victories over WPIAL teams Quaker Valley (twice), Sewickley Academy (twice), Charleroi, Greensburg Central Catholic and South Park. … The Jems played in the first PIAA girls soccer championship in 1992 and lost to Mt. Lebanon, 2-0. … Coach Finneyfrock has been at VJM since 2004 and won three ACC titles as a player at Clemson and coached the Philadelphia Freedom indoor soccer team. … In five postseason games, VJM has allowed only one goal. That came in a 2-1 victory over Gwynedd Mercy in the District 1 finals. … The Jems are playing in their 16th PIAA title match, including seven in a row.
Boys soccer
Class AAA
Championship
Mars (20-0) vs. Northern York (19-0-1)
6:30 p.m. Friday, Hersheypark Stadium, Hershey
Coaches: Chris Knauff, Mars; Gaz Davies, Northern York
State titles: Mars 0 (second appearance); Northern York 0 (first appearance)
How they got here: Mars — Defeated Hollidaysburg, 4-1, and Cathedral Prep, 2-1; Northern York — Defeated Selinsgrove, 4-3, and Upper Moreland, 4-1.
Corner kicks: Mars’ only other state championship appearance was in 2007 when it lost to Palmyra, 2-0 in the PIAA Class AA final. … The Fightin’ Planets have played in seven games in which they won by only one goal. … Senior Dane Beller led Mars in scoring in the regular season with 26 goals. He registered a hat trick in the quarterfinal victory over Hollidaysburg. … Junior Eli Wright and senior Nabil Lahlou tallied goals in the state semifinal win over Cathedral Prep. … The Fightin’ Planets have only allowed eight goals all year and registered shutouts in their first 10 games. … Under Chris Knauff, Mars has reached the playoffs 14 straight years, won 10 section crowns and three WPIAL championships.
Northern York was the No. 3 seed in the District 3 playoffs and after beating Hershey in the quarterfinals, upset No. 2 Lower Dauphin to reach the district title match. There, it beat Fleetwood, 2-1. … Northern York was right at home in the cold and snow in the semifinals Tuesday since they are nicknamed the Polar Bears. … Northern York has scored 17 goals in five postseason matches. … The Polar Bears trailed 1-0 in their state semifinal match against Upper Moreland before scoring four unanswered goals by seniors Spencer Silverling, Connor Swope, Shepard Soisson and junior Zach French.
