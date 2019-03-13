Mars survives foul trouble to defeat York William Penn in PIAA 2nd round

By: Chris Harlan

Tuesday, March 12, 2019 | 9:10 PM

HOLLIDAYSBURG – Andrew Recchia scored 23 points, Brandon Caruso added 18 and Mars survived terrible foul trouble Tuesday night to defeat York William Penn, 60-59, in a PIAA Class 5A second-round victory.

Recchia went 11 for 12 from the foul line in the fourth quarter including a pair of free throws with 4.4 seconds to stretch a one-point lead to three.

York’s Clovis Gallon had a game-tying 3-pointer bounce off the rim. Branden Mutunga’s put-back at the buzzer narrowed Mars’ lead to one point as time expired.

WPIAL champion Mars (26-1) will face District 10 champion Meadville (20-6) in a PIAA quarterfinal Friday. A site and time was not yet announced.

York (24-5) was the third-place team from District 3.

Mars trailed 26-22 at halftime and headed to the locker room with two starters on a path to fouling out. Khori Fusco had four fouls in the first half. Michael Carmody, who had three by halftime, drew his fourth less than a minute into the third quarter.

Carmody played limited minutes but finished without fouling out. Fusco survived with four fouls until the final minute of the fourth quarter.

