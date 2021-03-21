Matchups set for 2021 PIAA girls basketball semifinals
Sunday, March 21, 2021 | 12:01 PM
The WPIAL girls basketball champions were close to a quarterfinals sweep on the Road to Hershey.
Only Beaver did not survive as the Bobcats lost a heartbreaker in overtime to District 10 power Villa Maria Academy, 29-28, on Saturday.
The other five District 7 champs are Final Four bound Monday or Tuesday as North Allegheny (Class 6A), Chartiers Valley (5A), Mohawk (3A), Neshannock (2A) and Rochester (A) are one win away from heading to Hershey in search of state gold.
Here are the quarterfinal results, along with the semifinal schedule in the 2021 PIAA girls basketball playoffs:
Class 6A
Semifinals
Monday’s schedule
Nazareth (17-1) at Spring-Ford (22-0), 7 p.m.
North Allegheny (25-1) vs. Cumberland Valley (21-1) at Altoona H.S., 5 p.m.
Quarterfinals results
Spring-Ford 52, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 36
Nazareth 50, Archbishop Carroll 35
Cumberland Valley 67, Wilkes-Barre 23
North Allegheny 60, McDowell 30
Class 5A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Cardinal O’Hara (13-4) at Springfield-Delco (19-0), 7 p.m.
Chartiers Valley (24-3) vs. Spring Grove (21-2) at Bald Eagle Area, 6 p.m.
Quarterfinals results
Springfield-Delco 26, Abington Heights 24
Cardinal O’Hara 64, Bethlehem Catholic 55
Spring Grove 71, Hollidaysburg 59
Chartiers Valley 61, Warren 38
Class 4A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Scranton Prep (18-1) at Archbishop Wood (15-2), 7 p.m.
Villa Maria Academy (19-0) vs. Delone Catholic (20-1) at Central Cambria, 6 p.m.
Quarterfinals results
Archbishop Wood 60, Gwynedd-Mercy 38
Scranton Prep 74, Central Columbia 35
Delone Catholic 58, Tyrone 48
Villa Maria Academy 29, Beaver 28 (OT)
Class 3A
Semifinals
Monday’s schedule
Notre Dame-Green Pond (15-4) at West Catholic (9-4), 6:30 p.m.
Forest Hills (20-0) at Mohawk (18-4), 6:30 p.m.
Quarterfinals results
West Catholic 62, Loyalsock Township 52
Notre Dame-Green Pond 55, Camp Hill Trinity 47.
Mohawk 68, Punxsutawney 52
Forest Hills 58, Fairview 30
Class 2A
Semifinals
Monday’s schedule
Mount Carmel (17-5) at Mahoney Area (20-4), 7 p.m.
Penns Manor (18-6) at Neshannock (18-2), 6:30 p.m.
Quarterfinals results
Mahoney Area 56, Wyncotte Bishop McDevitt 26
Mount Carmel 50, Holy Cross 47
Neshannock 51, Windber 48
Penns Manor 53, Cambridge Springs 25
Class A
Semifinals
Tuesday’s schedule
Northumberland Christian (22-3) at Jenkintown (17-1), 7 p.m.
Bishop Guilfoyle (15-4) at Rochester (16-3), 6:30 p.m.
Quarterfinals results
Jenkintown 43, Harrisburg Christian 36
Northumberland Christian 62, Nativity Blessed Virgin Mary 50
Rochester 61, Kennedy Catholic 48
Bishop Guilfoyle 48, Coudersport 47
