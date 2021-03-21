Matchups set for 2021 PIAA girls basketball semifinals

Sunday, March 21, 2021 | 12:01 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Chartiers Valley’s Aislin Malcolm scores against Warren during a PIAA Class 5A quarterfinal on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at Chartiers Valley High School.

The WPIAL girls basketball champions were close to a quarterfinals sweep on the Road to Hershey.

Only Beaver did not survive as the Bobcats lost a heartbreaker in overtime to District 10 power Villa Maria Academy, 29-28, on Saturday.

The other five District 7 champs are Final Four bound Monday or Tuesday as North Allegheny (Class 6A), Chartiers Valley (5A), Mohawk (3A), Neshannock (2A) and Rochester (A) are one win away from heading to Hershey in search of state gold.

Here are the quarterfinal results, along with the semifinal schedule in the 2021 PIAA girls basketball playoffs:

Class 6A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Nazareth (17-1) at Spring-Ford (22-0), 7 p.m.

North Allegheny (25-1) vs. Cumberland Valley (21-1) at Altoona H.S., 5 p.m.

Quarterfinals results

Spring-Ford 52, Plymouth-Whitemarsh 36

Nazareth 50, Archbishop Carroll 35

Cumberland Valley 67, Wilkes-Barre 23

North Allegheny 60, McDowell 30

Class 5A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Cardinal O’Hara (13-4) at Springfield-Delco (19-0), 7 p.m.

Chartiers Valley (24-3) vs. Spring Grove (21-2) at Bald Eagle Area, 6 p.m.

Quarterfinals results

Springfield-Delco 26, Abington Heights 24

Cardinal O’Hara 64, Bethlehem Catholic 55

Spring Grove 71, Hollidaysburg 59

Chartiers Valley 61, Warren 38

Class 4A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Scranton Prep (18-1) at Archbishop Wood (15-2), 7 p.m.

Villa Maria Academy (19-0) vs. Delone Catholic (20-1) at Central Cambria, 6 p.m.

Quarterfinals results

Archbishop Wood 60, Gwynedd-Mercy 38

Scranton Prep 74, Central Columbia 35

Delone Catholic 58, Tyrone 48

Villa Maria Academy 29, Beaver 28 (OT)

Class 3A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Notre Dame-Green Pond (15-4) at West Catholic (9-4), 6:30 p.m.

Forest Hills (20-0) at Mohawk (18-4), 6:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals results

West Catholic 62, Loyalsock Township 52

Notre Dame-Green Pond 55, Camp Hill Trinity 47.

Mohawk 68, Punxsutawney 52

Forest Hills 58, Fairview 30

Class 2A

Semifinals

Monday’s schedule

Mount Carmel (17-5) at Mahoney Area (20-4), 7 p.m.

Penns Manor (18-6) at Neshannock (18-2), 6:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals results

Mahoney Area 56, Wyncotte Bishop McDevitt 26

Mount Carmel 50, Holy Cross 47

Neshannock 51, Windber 48

Penns Manor 53, Cambridge Springs 25

Class A

Semifinals

Tuesday’s schedule

Northumberland Christian (22-3) at Jenkintown (17-1), 7 p.m.

Bishop Guilfoyle (15-4) at Rochester (16-3), 6:30 p.m.

Quarterfinals results

Jenkintown 43, Harrisburg Christian 36

Northumberland Christian 62, Nativity Blessed Virgin Mary 50

Rochester 61, Kennedy Catholic 48

Bishop Guilfoyle 48, Coudersport 47

