Matt McDonough’s 34 points, clutch 3-pointer lead North Allegheny past Pine-Richland in OT
Saturday, December 18, 2021 | 12:10 AM
North Allegheny’s Matt McDonough hit a game-tying 3-pointer with eight-tenths of a second left to force overtime, where the Tigers defeated visiting Pine-Richland, 74-70, Friday night in Section 1-6A boys basketball.
McDonough finished with 34 points with five 3-pointers for North Allegheny (4-0, 2-0). The senior went 10 for 21 from the field including 5 for 10 from 3-point range.
The overtime loss was the third in three games for Pine-Richland (1-3, 0-1), which started the season ranked No. 1 in WPIAL Class 6A.
North Allegheny’s Joe Dopirak scored 13 points including five in overtime, and Robby Jones added 12. Joey Dudkowski led Pine-Richland with 26 points, Luke Shanahan had 14 and Andrew Alexander added 13.
McDonough got North Allegheny to overtime, but a couple of his teammates helped push the Tigers over the top. NA scored the first five points of overtime including including baskets by Dopirak and Anthony Howard to lead 68-63.
