Michael Wareham, Victoria Witouski awarded inaugural Fuhrer scholarships

Wednesday, August 4, 2021 | 7:22 PM

Submitted by Michael Wareham Franklin Regional golfer Michael Wareham

The first two recipients of the inaugural Frank B. Fuhrer Jr. Junior Golf Scholarship were announced Wednesday by the Tri-State Section PGA.

Recent graduates Michael Wareham of Franklin Regional and Mars’ Victoria Witouski will each get $5,000 to apply to college.

Wareham, who is headed to Gannon where he will continue his golf career, was a four-year letterman and helped lead Franklin Regional to its first WPIAL team golf championship last fall. He was a section medalist and carded a top-10 finish in the WPIAL individual finals and played in the PIAA tournament.

Wareham has several wins on the Tri-State PGA Isaly’s Junior Golf Tour, as well as several strong finishes in AJGA events and a pair of top-10s in Tri-State PGA tournaments.

Witouski, who graduated from the Blackburn Study Center with dual enrollment at Butler County Community College and Geneva, played on the Mars golf team and served as captain. She also was a four-year letterwinner.

She advanced through the 12 levels of the Ace Program with the First Tee of Pittsburgh.

Witouski raised over $2,000 for the First Tee of Pittsburgh volunteers by completing a golf marathon. She will attend the University of Charleston.

Both recipients spent time doing volunteer work, which also looked good on their scholarship applications.

The scholarship is named after Fuhrer, the distinguished beer wholesale mogul who for decades has supported local golf, and goes to a male and female graduating senior who “exemplifies outstanding leadership, service and dedication to the game of golf.”

The winners will be recognized at a future luncheon with Fuhrer.

We would like to congratulate Michael and Victoria for earning the very first Frank B. Fuhrer Jr. Golf Scholarship! ???? Michael will attend Gannon University, while Victoria will attend The University of Charleston in the fall. Best wishes to you both! pic.twitter.com/BOFm4ibFMJ — Tri-State PGA (@TriStatePGA) August 4, 2021

