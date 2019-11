Midwestern: New Brighton’s Francona, Western Beaver’s Altenbaugh lead all-conference team

Monday, November 11, 2019 | 7:25 PM

Louis B. Ruediger| Tribune-Review New Brighton’s Jake Francona pulls in a pass during the first quarter at Apollo-Ridge on Friday, Nov 1, 2019.

New Brighton receiver Jake Francona and Western Beaver linebacker Zach Altenbaugh earned MVP honors this season in the Midwestern Athletic Conference.

The two seniors lead a coaches’ all-conference team announced Monday. Riverside senior Nate Sciarro appeared four times, earning all-conference honors as a wide receiver, defensive back, kicker and punter.

Shenango’s Jimmy Graham received coach of the year.

FIRST-TEAM OFFENSE

Name, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.

Kevin Lawrence, Freedom, OL, 6-0, 240, sr.

Joey Antuono, Neshannock, OL, 6-0, 265, jr.

Nick Beam, Mohawk, OL, 6-0, 245, sr.

Payne Hoover, Riverside, OL, 5-11, 260, jr.

Jake Stephenson, Shenango, OL, 6-2, 285, sr.

Ben Hughes, Riverside, QB, 6-2, 215, sr.

Reis Watkins, Shenango, RB, 6-3, 200, jr.

Braden Gennock, Neshannock, RB, 5-10, 170, sr.

Jake Francona, New Brighton, WR/TE, 6-3, 180, sr.

Nate Sciarro, Riverside, WR/TE, 5-11, 150, sr.

Jason Kraner, Shenango, WR/TE, 6-2, 180, sr.

Noah Gray, Western Beaver, WR/TE, 5-10, 150, sr.

Nate Sciarro, Riverside, K, 5-11, 150, sr.

FIRST-TEAM DEFENSE

Name, School, Pos., Ht., Wt., Yr.

Kevin Lawrence, Freedom, DL, 6-0, 240, sr.

Nico Nuzzo, Neshannock, DL, 6-4, 215, sr.

Dylan Hupp, New Brighton, DL, 5-10, 315, sr.

Jake Stephenson, Shenango, DL, 6-2, 285, sr.

Rocco Beightley, New Brighton, LB, 6-3, 210, sr.

Reis Watkins, Shenango, LB, 6-3, 200, jr.

Zach Altenbaugh, Western Beaver, LB, 6-0, 200, sr.

Andy Presnar, Neshannock, LB, 5-8, 205, sr.

Jake Francona, New Brighton, DB, 6-3, 180, sr.

Nate Sciarro, Riverside, DB, 5-11, 150, sr.

Noah Gray, Western Beaver, DB, 5-10, 150, sr.

Nate Sciarro, Riverside, P, 5-11, 150, sr.

JoJo Reynolds, New Brighton, KR, 5-8, 150, jr.

Offensive MVP: Jake Francona, New Brighton

Defensive MVP: Zach Altenbaugh, Western Beaver

Coach of the Year: Jimmy Graham, Shenango

_

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

Tags: Ellwood City, Freedom, Mohawk, Neshannock, New Brighton, Riverside, Shenango, Western Beaver