Mike Arone pegged to fill football coaching vacancy at Derry
By:
Wednesday, January 5, 2022 | 4:13 PM
Derry is on the verge of hiring a new football coach.
According to the agenda for its Thursday meeting, the district will recommend Mike Arone to take over the program.
Arone is an associate principal at Derry Area High School. He was an assistant coach for 20 years at Homer-Center.
Arone joined athletic director Brett Miller last season as coaching fill-ins after former head coach Vince Skillings was suspended and ultimately relieved of his duties for an undisclosed reason with two games to go in the regular season.
Derry finished 0-9 overall and 0-5 in the WPIAL Class 3A Big East Conference. The Trojans allowed the most points in the WPIAL with 494 — a 54.9 average.
Newly released enrollment figures by the PIAA show Derry will drop to Class 2A next season.
Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@triblive.com or via Twitter .
Tags: Derry Area
More Football• Drop to Class 5A could be boost for football teams at Hempfield, Norwin
• Central Valley’s Sean FitzSimmons named Trib HSSN Football Player of the Year
• Trib HSSN Head of the Class: Coach of the year in each of WPIAL football’s 6 classes
• Trib HSSN Top 21 Stories of 2021: Pine-Richland coach Eric Kasperowicz ousted
• Trib HSSN Head of the Class: Player of the year in each of WPIAL football’s 6 classes