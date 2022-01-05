Mike Arone pegged to fill football coaching vacancy at Derry

Wednesday, January 5, 2022 | 4:13 PM

Derry is on the verge of hiring a new football coach.

According to the agenda for its Thursday meeting, the district will recommend Mike Arone to take over the program.

Arone is an associate principal at Derry Area High School. He was an assistant coach for 20 years at Homer-Center.

Arone joined athletic director Brett Miller last season as coaching fill-ins after former head coach Vince Skillings was suspended and ultimately relieved of his duties for an undisclosed reason with two games to go in the regular season.

Derry finished 0-9 overall and 0-5 in the WPIAL Class 3A Big East Conference. The Trojans allowed the most points in the WPIAL with 494 — a 54.9 average.

Newly released enrollment figures by the PIAA show Derry will drop to Class 2A next season.

