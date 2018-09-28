Milcic leading Brentwood football team in passing, rushing in early going

By: Ray Fisher

Friday, September 28, 2018 | 8:27 PM

Notebook items from the Brentwood High School athletic scene:

Brentwood’s football team ended the first half of the season with a 2-3 record, including a 1-2 mark in the Class AA Three Rivers Conference.

The Spartans were led offensively by junior quarterback John Milcic, who connected on 54 of 122 passes for 601 yards and five touchdowns. He also was the team’s leading rusher with 181 yards and three scores on 55 carries.

The team’s three top receivers — senior WR/DB Drew Wilson (17-177), sophomore RB/LB Aiden Wardzinski (16-176) and junior WR/DB Eddie Gomez (13-149) — accounted for 502 yards on 46 receptions, four touchdowns.

A pair of juniors, WR/DB Jayneil Latham and RB/LB Aidan Davis, plus senior WR/DB Jared Thomas, rounded out the receiving corps through five games.

Brentwood lost to Frazier, 14-6, on Sept. 21 in a nonconference matchup.

• Tom Clibbens, a senior WR/DL who is in his first year with the Spartans, plans to attend Carnegie Mellon to major in engineering and continue his baseball career.

Wilson’s favorite high school football memory is his first varsity touchdown against Deer Lakes.

Noah Green, a senior lineman, enjoys music, reading and traveling in his spare time; while Thomas likes to fish and play video games.

Senior OL/LB Nick Czerwien has been influenced the most by Steelers running back James Connor “for making it through all the hardships in his life and being the man he is today.”

On the melodic front, Latham’s favorite musicians are Drake, Chris Brown and Meek Mill; Davis enjoys listening to Wiz Khalifa, Lil Uzi and Drake; while junior lineman Matthew Shy’s favorites are Ne-Yo, Kendrick Lamar and Drake.

Four of the freshmen on the team — WR/LB J.D. Satler, RB/DL Alec Troy, OL/LB Lamarr Williams and OL/DL Tyler Ho — say their favorite football player is the Steelers’ Antonio Brown.

• The boys soccer team improved to 5-1-2 with a 7-1 section win Sept. 25 at home against Monessen.

Brentwood was sparked offensively by junior forward Shashak Gurung, sophomore forward Heran Pradhan and senior midfielder Biren Biswa, with two goals apiece; and senior defender Siren Poudyel, who chipped in with one.

The Spartans stood in second place in Section 4-A, behind only Seton LaSalle (6-1).

•Three members of the girls volleyball team also are cheerleaders — senior OH/DS Brooke McQuillan, senior RS Quintasia Streeter and junior OH/DS Sarah Livingston.

Ray Fisher is a freelance writer.

