Moe Rosensteel award goes to North Allegheny star Sarah Schupansky

Sunday, November 22, 2020 | 6:30 PM

North Allegheny’s Sarah Schupansky battles Pennridge’s Olivia Grenda for a header during the first half of the PIAA Class42A girls soccer state championship game on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, at Hersheypark Stadium.

After leading North Allegheny to back-to-back WPIAL championships and a PIAA runner-up finish, senior forward Sarah Schupansky claimed a unique postseason honor Sunday.

Schupansky, a Pitt recruit, is the 2020 recipient of the Moe Rosensteel Player of the Year Award, which recognizes the most outstanding girls soccer player in the WPIAL.

She was chosen over two other finalists, Mars senior Ellie Coffield and junior forward Tella Dellarose of Brownsville. Coffield, another Pitt recruit, won the inaugural award last year.

Dellarose is committed to North Carolina.

A finalist in 2019, Schupansky was the top vote-getter among a panel of high school coaches and media members who follow WPIAL soccer.

She had 24 goals for the Tigers, who ended the season Saturday with a 1-0 loss to Pennridge in the PIAA Class 4A championship in Hershey. She finished with 60 career goals.

The Kaitlyn “Moe” Rosensteel Scholarship Foundation said Schupansky “demonstrated a high level of play and has shown her leadership, passion and love for the game,” characteristics of the late Rosensteel, a former Ringgold standout who died in June 2019.

The organization also is working on a scholarship for another deserving player.

