Mohawk football season on hold amidst hazing allegation

By:

Tuesday, August 23, 2022 | 3:26 PM

Metro Creative

As 117 WPIAL football teams prepare to begin their new season this weekend with a Week Zero game or a second scrimmage, one district team’s season is on hold after allegations surfaced of a possible hazing incident within the team.

Lawrence County and Mohawk School District officials are investigating possible illegal conduct by members of the Warriors football team.

The alleged improprieties surfaced last week and led to the team canceling its scrimmage this past Saturday at Shenango.

All team-related activities have been shut down and the Warriors have not practiced since Aug. 18 when the allegations came to light.

“The investigation into alleged misconduct involving the high school football team is ongoing,” Mohawk superintendent Michael Leitera said in a statement. “The district is still working with law enforcement, and the district administration continues its own investigation.”

Leitera added that additional details are protected by student confidentiality.

“Conducting a thorough investigation and prioritizing student safety remains the district’s highest priorities,” he said.

Mohawk football coach Tim McCutcheon said he couldn’t say much while the investigation was continuing but did want to express that this should not be a black eye on the Mohawk school district or community.

“Mohawk is a great place to raise a family,” he said. “That’s why I moved here over 20 years ago.”

McCutcheon also said, as of now, he is still the head football coach of the Warriors.

“If I didn’t believe me and my staff aren’t what’s best for these kids, I would consider stopping,” he said.

The Warriors’ Week Zero game against Union, scheduled for this Friday, has been canceled, while their remaining schedule is up in the air until the investigation is complete.

Union found a replacement opponent and will host Canton from Bradford County at 6 p.m. Friday.

In the seven years since McCutcheon became coach at Mohawk, the Warriors are 24-44 with three playoff trips and two WPIAL quarterfinals appearances.