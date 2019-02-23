Monessen boys set to take on No. 1 Vincentian in Class A semifinals

By: Tribune-Review

Saturday, February 23, 2019 | 5:53 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review

WPIAL boys basketball playoff preview

Class A

Semifinals

No. 4 Monessen (15-8) vs. No. 1 Vincentian (15-7)

8 p.m. Monday at Peters Township

Winner plays: Winner of No. 2 Cornell (19-3)/No. 3 Nazareth Prep (17-3) at 7 p.m. Thursday in championship at Petersen Events Center.

Coaches: Dan Bosnic, Monessen; Tim Tyree, Jr., Vincentian

Players to watch: Dishon Howell, Sr., G, Monessen; Angelo Reeves, So, F, Vincentian

How they got here: Monessen defeated St. Joseph, 79-72, in quarterfinals after a first-round bye; Vincentian defeated Leechburg, 58-49, in quarterfinals after first-round bye.

About Monessen: A traditional power in the Class A tournament, the Greyhounds return to the semifinals for the fifth time in six seasons. They have won seven WPIAL titles, the last coming in 2017. The Greyhounds, who average 71.9 points,

About Vincentian: The Royals are the defending WPIAL champions. Reeves, a 6-6 post player, scored 27 points in a quarterfinal win over Leechburg. Tyree will coach against his alma mater: He is a Monessen graduate. Sophomore Alex Griggs is another scorer for the Royals.

Tags: Monessen, Vincentian Academy