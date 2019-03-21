Moon boys, Peters Township girls stand atop Trib 10 power rankings

By: Don Rebel

Wednesday, March 20, 2019 | 9:28 PM

Every Wednesday during the 2018-19 WPIAL basketball season, the TribLive High School Sports Network releases Power Rankings during the WPIAL Roundball Report at 6:30 p.m.

Then, after the show, they are posted at TribHSSN.TribLive.com.

These rankings have zero classification boundaries.

Here are the rankings for the week of March 18. Overall records are through Wednesday.

BOYS TRIB 10

1. Moon Tigers (27-2)

(Last Week 4)

2. Lincoln Park Leopards (26-4)

(Last Week 5)

3. Vincentian Academy Royals (20-8)

(Last Week 8)

4. Mars Fightin’ Planets (27-2)

(Last Week 1)

5. Mt. Lebanon Blue Devils (24-4)

(Last Week 2)

6. New Castle Red Hurricanes (23-5)

(Last Week 3)

7. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Chargers (25-3)

(Last Week 6)

8. Nazareth Prep Saints (21-4)

(Last Week 7)

9. Cornell Raiders (21-6)

(Last Week 9)

10. Monessen Greyhounds (18-10)

(Last Week 10)

Out: None

GIRLS TRIB 10

1. Peters Township Indians (29-0)

(Last Week 1)

2. Chartiers Valley Colts (29-0)

(Last Week 2)

3. North Catholic Trojans (26-3)

(Last Week 3)

4. Thomas Jefferson Jaguars (22-8)

(Last Week 7)

5. Neshannock Lancers (25-3)

(Last Week 4)

6. Norwin Knights (23-3)

(Last Week 5)

7. Oakland Catholic Eagles (22-6)

(Last Week 6)

8. Beaver Bobcats (19-6)

(Last Week 8)

9. Vincentian Academy Royals (14-13)

(Last Week 9)

10. Sewickley Academy Royals (14-9)

(Last Week 10)

Out: None

Don Rebel hosts the Rebel Yell podcasts for HSSN.

