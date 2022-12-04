Moon’s Hailey Longwell headlines Trib HSSN Girls Fab 15 Soccer Team

Saturday, December 3, 2022 | 4:28 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Moon’s Hailey Longwell works against Plum’s Kemyll Walker during their WPIAL Class 3A semifinal Nov. 1.

Hailey Longwell had nothing to lose this season.

How could she? Her team went a perfect 24-0.

The Moon standout powered a run to WPIAL and PIAA championships as the Tigers dropped a class to 3A and dominated.

For her efforts, Longwell is the TribLive HSSN Girls Soccer Player of the Year.

North Allegheny All-American Lucia Wells, a Pitt commit, also was considered.

A talented senior midfielder and Duquesne recruit, Longwell made the United Soccer Coaches Region II East Team, to go with all-state and All-WPIAL accolades.

She finished with 36 goals and 15 assists.

Longwell won the fourth Moe Rosensteel Award as the top girls soccer player in the WPIAL.

She helped the Tigers dethrone vaunted Mars as they ended the Fightin’ Planets’ 80-game unbeaten streak with a 1-0 win in the WPIAL final.

The Tigers allowed three goals in 24 games.

Moon won WPIAL and PIAA championships last year in Class 4A with Longwell in the lineup.

All-stars

Shae Bailey, Jr., F, Freedom

All-WPIAL selection powered Bulldogs to WPIAL Class A championship and PIAA runner-up finish.

Rylin Bugosh, So., MF, Mt. Pleasant

Had 29 goals for WPIAL 2A runners-up and was named to All-WPIAL team.

Ella Bulava, Jr., MF, Latrobe

Maryland commit and driving force in Wildcats’ attack was named to the all-state team and made All-WPIAL.

Piper Coffield, Sr., F, Mars

One of several offensive standouts, the Indiana commit was an all-state and All-WPIAL selection.

Sofia DeCerb, Sr., GK, Latrobe

The only WPIAL goalkeeper to make the all-state list, the James Madison commit had 10 shutouts and also made All-WPIAL.

Sara Felder, Sr., F, Greensburg Central Catholic

A PSCA all-state selection and All-WPIAL player, she had 35 goals for WPIAL and PIAA semifinalist.

Gwen Howell, Sr., D, Mars

Key defender and precision corner-kick specialist was named to USC Region II East Team and made all-state and All-WPIAL.

Kaitlyn Killinger, Sr., F, Plum

Pitt commit was named to all-state and All-WPIAL teams after leading Mustangs to WPIAL semifinals.

Kayla Leseck, Sr., MF, Moon

Another key player in Moon’s WPIAL and state title run, she was an all-state and All-WPIAL pick.

Fiona Mahan, So., MF, Avonworth

An All-WPIAL selection, she helped lead the Antelopes to a WPIAL Class 2A championship and the state playoffs.

Brooke Opferman, Sr., MF, Peters Township

An all-state and All-WPIAL performer for the Indians, who made the WPIAL 4A championship game.

Melia Peer, Sr., F, Mt. Lebanon

An all-state, All-WPIAL and all-section player, she led the Blue Devils to section title and WPIAL semis.

Kaley Simqu, Sr., D, Plum

Goal-stopping defender for the Mustangs, she was named to the All-WPIAL and all-state lists.

Lucia Wells, Sr., F, North Allegheny

A United Soccer Coaches Region II All-American, Wells also made all-state and All-WPIAL.

