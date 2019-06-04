Moon’s Mancini relishes opportunity with USA Rugby All-American Sevens

By: Karen Kadilak

Tuesday, June 4, 2019 | 7:11 PM

Submitted Moon’s Sofia Mancini is competing with the USA Rugby Girls High School All-American Sevens.

Moon junior Sofia Mancini underwent a positive transformation during her first tour with the USA Rugby Girls High School All-American Sevens U18 team.

Mancini, 17, was one of 12 players from the East Coast who assembled for NextGen Sevens competition May 16-19 in Ontario, Canada. West Coast U18s gathered earlier.

North Allegheny sophomore Makenna Tuman also was named, but did not play because of injury.

“(Sofia) arrived in the airport shy and quiet,” Girls High School All-American Sevens coach Ryszard Chadwick said. “(With) new principle and concepts being learned, (Sofia) listened and took everything in.

“After a couple more practices and approaching to the first game, it was clear she understood what was being asked.”

Chadwick said Mancini, a 5-foot-4 wing, came off the bench as a finisher in the first game and straight away made an impact with her speed.

“The biggest (standout) was her tenacity and mindset in defense,” Chadwick said. “The shy, quiet individual I saw in the airport turned into a player twice her size.”

Mancini, a member of the West Pittsburgh Foxes club, loved playing with girls with the same skill level.

She said getting to meet the senior U.S. Women’s National Team, which arrived alongside her team, was a dream come true.

“Just watching them bond in the lounge was amazing,” Mancini said. “It was absolutely inspiring and unforgettable when (the) jersey presentation ceremony happened and both the senior team and high school team presented their game jerseys to each other.

“I wish (I) filmed more of it, but it’ll be in my memory forever.”

USA Rugby spokeswoman Aalini Tabani said High School All-American teams are selected primarily from Regional Cup Tournaments and previous All-American assemblies.

Mancini and Tuman were invited to the Girls High School All-American Winter Camp last December in California.

“I am hopeful to be included in the next event,” Mancini said. “Every training session, I learned several things that will improve my game.”

Moon coach Rocky Nurss said Mancini has been great for the Tigers for a while, and it is nice to see her hard work pay off.

