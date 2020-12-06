Moon’s Mia Cochran named Pa. Track and Field Coaches Association Runner of the Year

Sunday, December 6, 2020

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Moon’s Mia Cochran won the WPIAL and PIAA Class AAA titles this season.

Mia Cochran came minutes away from not defending her WPIAL and PIAA Class AAA titles.

After receiving a negative covid-19 test and getting cleared to compete just before the WPIAL championship race, Cochran went on to capture another district gold medal. A week later she won the state championship.

For her efforts, Cochran was named Pennsylvania Track and Field Coaches Association Female Runner of the Year.

North Allegheny coach John Neff was named Coach of the Year after he guided the Tigers to WPIAL and PIAA Class AAA team titles.

WPIAL runners who joined Cochran on the all-state first team include Bethel Park’s Jenna Lang, North Allegheny’s Keeley Misutka and Brownsville’s Jolena Quarzo.

WPIAL girls named to the second team include Oakland Catholic’s Tesslyn Helms, Shenango’s Carmen Medvit and Pine-Richland’s Meredith Price.

Butler’s C.J. Singleton was a first-team selection on the boys’ side. The second team included North Allegheny’s Scott Nalepa and Seneca Valley’s Noah Petersen.

State College’s Brady Bigger was the Boys Runer of the Year.

Check out the complete list here.

Tags: Bethel Park, Brownsville, Butler, Moon, North Allegheny, Oakland Catholic, Pine-Richland, Seneca Valley, Shenango