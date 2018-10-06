Moore leads Quaker Valley past Waynesburg in Tri-County West

By: Tribune-Review

Saturday, October 6, 2018 | 12:30 AM

Ethan Moore completed 22 of 34 passes for 319 yards and two touchdowns and added three rushing TDs to lead Quaker Valley to a 46-14 victory over Waynesburg (1-6, 0-5) in Class 3A Tri-County West play Friday night.

Ryan Jackovic caught a 17-yard TD pass. Smith Johnson scored on a fumble recovery and 18-yard run, and Cam Nelson caught a 6-yard TD pass for the Quakers (3-3, 3-2).

Caleb Shriver ran for 183 yards and a 61-yard touchdown for Waynesburg.

