Mt. Carmel’s height too much for Neshannock girls in PIAA championship loss

By:
Thursday, March 25, 2021 | 2:16 PM

HERSHEY – Neshannock nearly rallied back in the fourth, but defeating Mt. Carmel proved too tall of a task for the Lancers.

Mt. Carmel senior Dani Rae Renno, a 6-foot-2 center, had 24 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks Thursday afternoon in a 54-43 victory over Neshannock in the PIAA Class 2A girls championship at Giant Center.

With Renno scoring on layups and put-backs, Mt. Carmel shot 47% overall from the field. Renno went 10 for 13 shooting including a put-back with 50 seconds left that stalled Neshannock’s late rally.

The Lancers had sparked an 8-0 run in the fourth quarter that pulled them to within six points with 1 minute left.

Neshannock shot just 31% overall (18 for 58) and went 5 for 35 from beyond the arc.

Both teams were making their first state finals appearance.

This story will be updated.

Listen to an archived broadcast of the PIAA Class 2A girls basketball championship on Trib HSSN.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags:

More Basketball

Status of OLSH’s state championship opponent in question
Trib HSSN Boys Basketball State Rankings for March 24, 2021
Trib 10: Girls power rankings crowded at the top with 4 teams vying for state gold
PIAA Class 3A girls basketball championship breakdown: Mohawk vs. West Catholic
PIAA Class 2A girls basketball championship breakdown: Neshannock vs. Mount Carmel

HSSN Promo
  • Loading...

Recent Videos

Facebook

HSSN

Twitter

click me