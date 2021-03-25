Mt. Carmel’s height too much for Neshannock girls in PIAA championship loss

Thursday, March 25, 2021 | 2:16 PM

HERSHEY – Neshannock nearly rallied back in the fourth, but defeating Mt. Carmel proved too tall of a task for the Lancers.

Mt. Carmel senior Dani Rae Renno, a 6-foot-2 center, had 24 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks Thursday afternoon in a 54-43 victory over Neshannock in the PIAA Class 2A girls championship at Giant Center.

With Renno scoring on layups and put-backs, Mt. Carmel shot 47% overall from the field. Renno went 10 for 13 shooting including a put-back with 50 seconds left that stalled Neshannock’s late rally.

The Lancers had sparked an 8-0 run in the fourth quarter that pulled them to within six points with 1 minute left.

Neshannock shot just 31% overall (18 for 58) and went 5 for 35 from beyond the arc.

Both teams were making their first state finals appearance.

