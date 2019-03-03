Mt. Lebanon shows patience in WPIAL championship win over Butler

By: Chris Harlan

Saturday, March 2, 2019 | 11:21 PM

Mt Lebanon’s Mike Palmer splits Butler’ Luke Patten and Ethan Morton during the 6A boys WPIAL Championship Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Petersen Events Center. Mt Lebanon’s Sean Loughran drives past Butler’ Ethan Morton during the 6A boys WPIAL Championship Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Petersen Events Center. Mt Lebanon’s Jake Hoffman scores past Butler’ Devin Carney during the 6A boys WPIAL Championship Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Petersen Events Center. Mt Lebanon celebrates beating Butler in the 6A boys WPIAL Championship Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Petersen Events Center. Mt Lebanon’s Sean Loughran drives past Butler’ Mason Montag during the 6A boys WPIAL Championship Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Petersen Events Center. Mt Lebanon’s Mike Palmer drives past Butler’ Ethan Morton during the 6A boys WPIAL Championship Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Petersen Events Center. Butler’ Devin Carney and Mount Lebanon’s Sean Loughran fight for the ball during the 6A boys WPIAL Championship Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Petersen Events Center. Butler’ Ethan Morton scores over Mount Lebanon’s Sean Lutheran and Andy Sapp during the 6A boys WPIAL Championship Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Petersen Events Center. Previous Next

Mt. Lebanon wanted to keep the ball out of Ethan Morton’s hands, so the Blue Devils just held onto it themselves.

With a two-point lead and 6 minutes left, Mt. Lebanon slowed the pace, ate the clock and used a couple of long possessions to defeat Butler, 62-57, in the WPIAL Class 6A final Saturday night at Petersen Events Center.

The Blue Devils weren’t necessarily stalling, they just weren’t in any hurry.

The first long possession consumed almost two and a half minutes with an offensive rebound included before Mt. Lebanon’s Jake Hoffman made an open 3-pointer with 3:35 left – one of the eight 3s the Blue Devils made.

Hoffman added a breakaway layup seconds later to lead 56-49.

“My guys were tired and I had two guys with four fouls,” Mt. Lebanon coach Joe David said. “I knew if I could shorten this thing up, it’s going to be OK. I said be patient. If they start trying to scramble, then look for a layup.”

Morton wasn’t surprised. The Butler start predicted it in a text message to coach Matt Clement the night before after watching more game film. They saw that Mt. Lebanon is trouble with a late lead.

“If they get any kind of lead in the fourth quarter, they’re going to try to hold the ball,” Morton said. “That’s their game. I watched them do it countless times.”

Morton tried to speed them up – and he scored five points of his team-high 21 points in the fourth – but Mt. Lebanon outscored Butler, 11-8, in the final 6 minutes. Morton and freshman Devin Carney tested Mt. Lebanon’s patience but their 3-pointers missed in the closing seconds.

“They do a really good job of running clock when they’ve got a lead,” Clement said. “I thought we did a pretty good job, probably as good a job as anybody’s done against them this year in that situation.”

Sean Loughran scored 21 points and Hoffman added 19 for third-seeded Mt. Lebanon, which won its fourth WPIAL title and its first since 2010.

The Blue Devils are patient but they were eager for a title.

“It’s been nine years and I think the appreciation for being here and particularly winning, it is unbelievable,” David said. “But these guys – I’ve been doing this 18 years – are some of the hardest working guys that I’ve had.”

Mt. Lebanon led 47-46 after three quarters.

This story will be updated.

