Mt. Lebanon holds off Butler, reaches WPIAL semifinals for 5th time in 6 years

By:

Friday, February 24, 2023 | 12:01 AM

Andrew Palla | For the Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon guard Tanner Donati (3) drives to the basket during the first half of the Blue Devils’ victory over Butler in the WPIAL Class 6A boys basketball quarterfinals Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at Mt. Lebanon High School. Andrew Palla | For the Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon’s Nathaniel Girod (center) and Noah Schareli (left) celebrate as time expires on the Blue Devils’ victory over Butler in the WPIAL Class 6A boys basketball quarterfinals Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at Mt. Lebanon High School. Andrew Palla | For the Tribune-Review Butler’s Donovan Carney (2) reacts to being whistled for a foul during the first half of Butler’s loss to Mt. Lebanon in the WPIAL Class 6A boys basketball quarterfinals Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at Mt. Lebanon High School. Andrew Palla | For the Tribune-Review Butler’s Colin Casteel (33) fouls Mt. Lebanon’s Tanner Donati (3) on a putback attempt during the first half of Butler’s loss to the Blue Devils in the WPIAL Class 6A boys basketball quarterfinals Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at Mt. Lebanon High School. Andrew Palla | For the Tribune-Review Butler’s Colin Casteel (33) hauls in a rebound during the first half of Butler’s loss to Mt. Lebanon in the WPIAL Class 6A boys basketball quarterfinals Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at Mt. Lebanon High School. Andrew Palla | For the Tribune-Review Butler’s Donovan Carney (2) passes out of traffic during the second half of Butler’s loss to Mt. Lebanon in the WPIAL Class 6A boys basketball quarterfinals Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at Mt. Lebanon Andrew Palla | For the Tribune-Review Butler’s Braylon Littlejohn (0) looks for room to shoot during the second half of Butler’s loss to Mt. Lebanon in the WPIAL class 6A boys basketball quarterfinals Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at Mt. Lebanon High School. Andrew Palla | For the Tribune-Review Butler’s Colin Casteel (33) fights for a loose ball during the first half of Butler’s loss to Mt. Lebanon in the WPIAL Class 6A boys basketball quarterfinals Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at Mt. Lebanon High School. Andrew Palla | For the Tribune-Review Butler’s Braylon Littlejohn (0) attempts a fadeaway jump shot during the second half of Butler’s loss to Mt. Lebanon in the WPIAL Class 6A boys basketball quarterfinals Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at Mt. Lebanon High School. Andrew Palla | For the Tribune-Review Butler’s Braylon Littlejohn (0) attempts a fadeaway jump shot during the second half of Butler’s loss to Mt. Lebanon in the WPIAL Class 6A boys basketball quarterfinals Friday, Feb. 24, 2023, at Mt. Lebanon High School. Previous Next

Three times in the fourth quarter, Mt. Lebanon’s Riley Farabaugh was sent to the foul line for a crucial one-and-one.

In his mind, he was the right guy for the job.

“I call myself a good free throw shooter, but you’ve got to have that confidence in yourself no matter who you are,” Farabaugh said. “Even if you actually aren’t, you’ve got to lie to yourself a little bit.”

Everyone was convinced.

The junior went 6 for 6 from the foul line in the final four minutes Friday night and scored a team-high 17 points as No. 4 Mt. Lebanon defeated No. 5 Butler, 55-50, in a WPIAL Class 6A quarterfinal. Farabaugh’s last two free throws came with 10 seconds left, two clinching shots that pushed the Blue Devils’ three-point lead to five.

His big night spoiled Butler’s plans.

The Tornado’s defensive strategy was to focus most on slowing seniors Lucas Garofoli and Michael Pfeuffer, two of the Blue Devils’ top offensive threats. The plan worked, in that those two combined for only two points, but Lebo found scoring elsewhere.

Junior Brody Barber added 12 points off the bench.

“We knew we were a deep team from the beginning of the season,” Farabaugh said. “If you look back to those early games, Mike Pfeuffer and Garofoli were going off. Those are my guys, but we’re a hard team to beat because you can’t game plan against us.”

Farabaugh and Barber combined to make four of the team’s eight 3-pointers. Barber also made two free throws in the fourth quarter. Freshman Liam Sheely also had two 3s off the bench.

“I have faith and confidence in a bunch of guys on that team,” Mt. Lebanon coach Joe David said. “Lucas didn’t have any points … but we won because we have other guys who can score.”

Mt. Lebanon (16-7) advances to face No. 1 New Castle (21-2) in a semifinal Tuesday at a site and time to be announced. This is Mt. Lebanon’s fifth trip to the semifinals in six years.

The loss was season-ending for Butler (14-8).

Braydon Littlejohn scored 19 points for Butler, and Donovan Carney had 18. The Tornado led 47-46 with 3 minutes left but was outscored 9-3 in the final stretch.

“It’s really tough to leave a place with a loss, when you feel like you executed a game plan well,” Butler coach Matt Clement said.

A 3-pointer by Carney cut Mt. Lebanon’s lead to 51-50 with 2 minutes left. The Blue Devils then slowed the pace and ran clock against Butler’s 1-3-1 defense. With 55 seconds left, Mt. Lebanon’s Tanner Donati cut into the lane, took a bounce pass from Garafoli and scored for a 53-50 lead.

“We weren’t really trying to hold it,” David said, “but we said, ‘Move the basketball, move the basketball and then somebody find the basket.’”

Butler, trying to rally back, missed two 3s in the final minute. Farabaugh sealed the win with his last two free throws.

There were six lead changes and three ties in the second half. In the locker room afterward, Clement told his team that they didn’t lose, but rather, Mt. Lebanon won.

“As a coach, it’s hard to say that, but they did,” Clement said. “They made the foul shots at the end.”

Butler’s largest lead was 19-8 late in the first quarter, but Mt. Lebanon rallied in the second with a 13-2 run. A layup by Farabaugh forced a 21-21 tie with 4 minutes until half.

Mt. Lebanon led 28-27 after three.

Tags: Butler, Mt. lebanon