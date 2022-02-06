Mt. Lebanon’s Bob Palko named Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year

By:

Sunday, February 6, 2022 | 5:48 PM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon head coach Bob Palko celebrates a Blue Devils touchdown against St. Joseph’s Prep during the fourth quarter of the PIAA Class 6A state championship game on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at Hersheypark Stadium.

Mt. Lebanon’s Bob Palko, who led the Blue Devils to their first state championship, was named the Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year on Sunday.

The award was announced during the Pro Bowl. Palko was in Las Vegas for the NFL all-star game and interviewed live on the ABC/ESPN national TV broadcast.

Mt. Lebanon went 15-0 last season, winning WPIAL and PIAA Class 6A titles. The state title was the football team’s first in school history.

Palko was interviewed during the second half and asked what made him most proud during his 27 years as a head coach, including the past three at Mt. Lebanon.

“Just meeting and being able to learn from the young kids,” Palko said. “You’ve got to learn to adapt and adjust through life, and these kids really helped me do that.”

Each NFL team nominated one coach.

Chris Harlan is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Chris by email at charlan@triblive.com or via Twitter .

Tags: Mt. lebanon