Mt. Lebanon’s Patrick Anderson among nation’s best after TSTCA Indoor Championship

Sunday, February 23, 2020 | 1:47 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Mt. Lebanon’s Patrick Anderson crosses the finish line to win the WPIAL Class AAA boys championship race Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Cal U (Pa.).

Mt. Lebanon senior Patrick Anderson ran one of the fastest 3,000-meter times in the nation this season at the TSTCA Indoor Championship Saturday at Edinboro.

The North Carolina recruit finished in 8 minutes, 39.15 seconds, which ranked him ninth-best nationally this winter and first in Pennsylvania, according to Milesplit.com statistics. Anderson also won the boys mile, making him one of four WPIAL athletes to win multiple TSTCA individual titles Saturday.

North Allegheny senior Casey Burton claimed three championship events. The Princeton recruit won the girls long jump, 60 and 200 meters.

Bethel Park’s Emily Carter and Upper St. Clair’s Isaac Kane were both two-time winners. Carter won won the girls mile and 3,000 meters. Kane won the boys 60 and 200 meters.

Anderson is the reigning WPIAL and PIAA cross country champion. He also won WPIAL title in the 1,600 meters last spring and took fourth at states.

TSTCA indoor championship results

