Mt. Pleasant girls place second at PIAA swimming championships

By:

Saturday, March 19, 2022 | 10:08 PM

Mt. Pleasant's Lily King (right) took first and Northgate's Elise Nardozzi was second in the 100 freestyle at the PIAA Class 2A swimming championships March 19, 2022, at Bucknell's Kinney Natatorium. From left, Joseph Gardner (Mt. Pleasant), Henry Miller (Southmoreland) and Sam Schohn (Plum) placed second, third and fourth, respectively, in the 100 breaststoke at the PIAA Class 2A swimming championships March 19, 2022, at Bucknell's Kinney Natatorium. Mt. Pleasant 400 freestyle relay members, from left, Reegan Brown, Trinity Graft, SaraJo Gardner and Lily King finished first at the PIAA Class 2A swimming championships March 19, 2022, at Bucknell's Kinney Natatorium. Mt. Pleasant's girls team finished second at the PIAA Class 2A swimming championships March 19, 2022, at Bucknell's Kinney Natatorium.

It was quite the two days for the Mt. Pleasant girls swim team at the PIAA Class 2A championships at Bucknell.

Paced by two state championships from freshman Lily King and a third from the 400-yard freestyle relay of King, Reegan Brown, Trinity Craft and SaraJo Gardner, the Vikings placed second overall in the team standings with 169 points.

Schuylkill Valley won the title with 177 points.

It was enough to make coach Sandy DeFelice well up with emotion talking about it.

“These girls worked so hard all season,” she said. “They support each other, and we had other team members here cheering for them, which has been a big plus all season. We all had confidence that they could do something like this.”

Mt. Pleasant adds this state runner-up finish to the first WPIAL title it won March 4 at Pitt’s Trees Pool.

The 400 free relay capped the meet with a winning time of 3 minutes, 30.64 seconds, better than its WPIAL record of 3:32.12. It was seven one-hundredths of a second behind Schuylkill Valley heading into King’s final leg.

King hit the water, and her 48.55 split brought it home.

“We were pretty confident coming into the (championship) race,” said Brown, who swam the leadoff leg.

“There was a mix of anxiousness and excitement for me. I watched my teammates swim, and I wanted us to get this win so much. I was done, and I hoped I did what I needed to do for the team. I had so much trust in them that they could finish it off.”

King also brought home her second individual state title as she swam to a win in the 100 free. Her time of 49.78 was just 21 one-hundredths of a second off the PIAA record (49.57) set in 2013.

King bested runner-up Elise Nardozzi, a sophomore from Northgate, who finished in a time of 50.43. Nardozzi also was gunning for her second individual state title after winning the 200 free on Friday.

“The title and the state record were on my mind, but I was just mainly focusing on getting the best time that I could, doing what I needed to do,” King said. “Elise is an amazing swimmer. Her 200 yesterday was absolutely incredible. It was just awesome to have someone like that to compete against, knowing that either one of us would be happy for the other, no matter what the outcome turned out to be.”

Mt. Pleasant freshman Joe Gardner wasn’t happy with his 50 free swim from Friday — he finished ninth — but he was able to come back in the 100 breast on Saturday and pick up a silver medal.

He recorded a time of 56.47 seconds, faster than his 57.44 in finishing second at WPIALs.

Everyone in the 100 breast chased PIAA champion Matthew Raudabaugh from District 3’s Big Spring. Raudabaugh took the title in a time of 55.77.

“A silver medal isn’t bad, but it sure as (heck) isn’t No. 1,” Gardner said. “This is a lot of motivation for me to get back here next year and get the ultimate result I want. Matthew did a great job as a senior. A lot of people had him as a favorite. Me coming in as a freshman, a lot of people didn’t even know who I was. I am just thankful to be here. All glory to God for my performances and everything else the past two days.”

Southmoreland’s Henry Miller, who rose up Friday to claim the state title in the 100 butterfly, finished third in the 100 breast championship heat, recording a time of 56.96.

“I felt good, but I know there still is a lot of room for improvement in my race, though,” said Miller, who also finished third in the 100 breast last year (58.07) at Cumberland Valley High School.

“Matt was really impressive. He showed out in every way he could.”

With Gardner, Miller and Plum senior Sam Schohn, the WPIAL finished second, third and fourth.

“I love all of the WPIAL boys getting state medals,” Miller said. “It’s always the best part. It’s nice that my friends are right up there with me. It’s just so much fun racing against your buddies.”

Gardner also teamed with Logan Snively, Joe Barrick and David Mutter to placed fifth in the boys 400 free relay (3:16.94).

“I am really proud of how the relays performed,” Gardner said. “I think we were all going through a lot this weekend mentally, but we were able to push through.”

Mt. Pleasant freshman Kiersten O’Connor took home a sixth-place medal from the 100 backstroke in a time of 58.12.

