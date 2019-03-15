Mt. Pleasant’s Alincic changes college commitment

By: Bill Beckner Jr.

Thursday, March 14, 2019 | 9:30 PM

Chaz Palla | Tribune-Review Mt. Pleasant starting pitcher Carolyn Alincic throws against Punxsutawney during PIAA 4-A softball semifinal Monday, June 11, 2018 at St. Francis, Pa.

On the eve of her senior season, Mt. Pleasant softball player Carolyn Alincic is changing her college plans.

The fast-throwing strikeout pitcher announced Thursday she is decommitting from Division II Dominican (N.Y.) and instead will play at Division I Morehead State (Ky.).

Alincic said “many obstacles have presented themselves along the way” before she finally arrived at an opportunity to play at a higher-level program.

“I always wanted to play Division I softball,” she said. “But I settled on Division II.”

Her situation is similar to that of former teammate and fellow pitcher Meadow Uncapher, who had committed to Division II Seton Hill but ended up committing to D-I Saint Francis (Pa.) after a couple of coaching changes. Uncapher is a freshman with the Red Flash in Loretto.

“I was thinking about that today,” Alincic said. “It’s crazy how it happened for both of us.”

Alincic said the opportunity to play at Morehead State emerged just this week.

“In a span of about four days,” she said. “One of my coaches talked with their coach and it went from there.”

First-year Mt. Pleasant coach Chris Brunson also has coached Alincic in travel ball.

“I have had a lot of people say, ‘Why isn’t she going D-1?’” Brunson said. “I can tell you, she has the stuff to compete at that level.”

Alincic last season struck out 114 and posted a 0.82 ERA in 17 games.

Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at bbeckner@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

