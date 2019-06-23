Mt. Pleasant’s Alincic named Westmoreland Tribune-Review Softball Player of the Year
By: Bill Beckner Jr.
Saturday, June 22, 2019 | 9:34 PM
2019 Tribune-Review Westmoreland Softball All-Stars
Player of the Year
Carolyn Alincic, Senior, Pitcher, Mt. Pleasant
Pitchers come and go in prep softball, and they approach hitters with differing styles.
Some work to induce groundouts and fly balls. Others dabble with curve balls and changeups to catch batters off balance.
Carolyn Alincic wound and delivered, time and again, with pure, unfiltered heat.
Catch her if you can.
The senior from Mt. Pleasant once again was one of the top glove-popping aces in the WPIAL, hardwired in the circle for the Vikings, who went 19-2 and reached the WPIAL Class 4A title game and PIAA semifinals for the second straight time.
For her efforts, she is the Tribune-Review Westmoreland Softball Player of the Year.
Penn-Trafford’s Brooke Cleland and Emma Hoffner and Hempfield’s Laura Fox also were considered.
Alincic, a Morehead State commit, had more than a fastball. Her rise ball also was turbo quick.
But her speed pitches are what helped her produce a 15-1 record and 1.16 ERA. She had 209 strikeouts and 25 walks in 121 innings and allowed 75 hits and 26 runs.
You were part of WPIAL and PIAA championship teams during your career. Do you feel satisfied with what you accomplished at Mt. Pleasant?
I’m extremely satisfied with everything I’ve done with Mt. Pleasant softball. There aren’t many athletes that can say they’ve done a lot of the things I’ve done.
How do you want fans to remember you?
I really hope fans remember me as the pitcher that throws hard but has funny facial expressions when she pitches.
What was it like being the team’s only senior?
It didn’t really bother me. I tried my best to connect with all of the players as players rather than freshmen, sophomores and juniors, which really helped us build stronger relationships.
Do younger pitchers ask you for advice, and if so, what do you tell most of them and how does that make you feel?
Every once in a while I’ll have a girl (direct message) me or something on Instagram or talk to me at my lessons. I tell them exactly what Jana (Hudson) told me when I started pitching with her: 1. Hammer your spots; 2. You do not need movement pitches when you’re in middle school; 3. If you’re not having fun, then it’s not worth it. I get teary-eyed every single time the younger girls even talk to me because I remember what it felt like to look up to the older girls when I was their age.
What will you remember most about your senior season?
I’ll miss playing for Chris Brunson the most. We have a very good relationship with one another. He was able to put full faith in me. I was able to put full faith in him, and he really acted like a second father figure to me.
What were your senior superlatives?
Most senioritis, most likely to be late to graduation and life of the party. I was 20 minutes late to graduation.
You took an indirect path to Division I softball, but how rewarding is it to know you’re headed to a high-level program?
Less than 10 percent of all softball players go on to play at a D-I program, so it’s truly an honor to be where I am today, mostly because I didn’t think I had it in me to bounce back from everything that happened to me after my car accident. It’s incredible to see all of my hard work and sacrifices paying off.
Terrific 10
Emma Armstrong
Penn-Trafford, Sr., 1B
One of several offensive leaders for the PIAA Class 5A champion Warriors, the Hartford recruit hit .430 with seven doubles, eight home runs, 28 RBIs and 29 runs.
Haylie Brunson
Mt. Pleasant, So., 3B
The Division I prospect led the WPIAL Class 4A runner-up Vikings with four home runs while batting .338 with six doubles, a pair of triples, 15 RBIs and 14 runs.
Brooke Cleland
Penn-Trafford, So., OF
Cleland provided one big hit after another for the state champion Warriors. She batted .470 with an .892 slugging percentage, nine home runs, 30 RBIs, 26 runs and just two strikeouts in 91 at-bats.
Hailee Culberton
Norwin, Sr., SS
The first-team all-section selection was one of top shortstops in Class 6A. The Alderson Broaddus recruit helped lead the Knights to the WPIAL semifinals for a second straight season.
Laura Fox
Hempfield, Sr., OF
A team leader and key center fielder, she batted .471 with four home runs, 18 RBIs and 30 runs. The Pitt-Johnstown commit added three triples for the Spartans during their WPIAL five-peat.
Jane Garver
Ligonier Valley, Sr., P
The Robert Morris recruit led the Rams to the District 6 Class 3A semifinals. She hit .403 with six home runs and 32 RBIs, while going 15-2 with a 1.56 ERA and 141 strikeouts in 99 innings.
Emma Hoffner
Hempfield, So., C
One of WPIAL’s best catchers helped lead the Spartans to a fifth consecutive WPIAL championship and the PIAA semifinals. She batted a team-best .519 with 41 hits — 14 for extra bases — including 10 doubles and 27 RBIs.
Callie Sowers
Hempfield, So., P
She showed steady improvement from the start of the season until the playoffs, when she was at her best. Sowers finished 18-6 with 2.29 ERA with six shutouts. She struck out 121 and walked 45.
Kierra Waywood
Yough, Sr., P
The Cal (Pa.) recruit and fixture in the circle for the Cougars had a 12-7 record with a 0.79 ERA and 161 strikeouts against just 15 walks. She surrendered just 14 earned runs all season.
Second team
Bailee Bertani, Norwin, So., OF
Mallory Halleck, Franklin Regional, Sr., 1B
Katie Hutter, Mt. Pleasant, Fr., 2B
Faith Johnston, Jeannette, Jr., P
Lexie Klatt, Southmoreland, Sr., OF
Makayla Munchinski, Latrobe, Sr., C
Morgan Nedley, Penn-Trafford, Sr., SS
Victoria Shimko, Norwin, Jr., 3B
Bella Skatell, Greensburg Central Catholic, Sr., OF
Mary Smithnosky, Mt. Pleasant, So., OF
Bill Beckner Jr. is a Tribune-Review Staff Writer. You can contact Bill by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .
