Mt. Pleasant’s Giallonardo invited to be Wild Things’ special guest

Tuesday, March 19, 2019 | 8:44 PM

Dom Giallonardo could be in for a “Wild” night.

The Mt. Pleasant senior who is inspiring more people each day with his comeback story of how he beat cancer twice, was invited to be a special guest at a Washington Wild Things baseball game in the summer.

After the team read about Giallonardo’s exploits and imminent return to baseball, they reached out to him on Twitter.

The Wild Things want him to throw out the first pitch and be the “Ambassador” for their “Baseball Fights Cancer Night.”

They invited Giallonardo, his family and the Mt. Pleasant team.

Giallonardo said he wants to take up the team on its offer and the details are beginning to take shape.

