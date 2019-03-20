Mt. Pleasant’s Giallonardo invited to be Wild Things’ special guest

By: Bill Beckner Jr.

Tuesday, March 19, 2019 | 8:44 PM

Mt. Pleasant’s Dom Giallonardo works on hitting drills while at practice on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Mt. Pleasant High School.

Dom Giallonardo could be in for a “Wild” night.

The Mt. Pleasant senior who is inspiring more people each day with his comeback story of how he beat cancer twice, was invited to be a special guest at a Washington Wild Things baseball game in the summer.

After the team read about Giallonardo’s exploits and imminent return to baseball, they reached out to him on Twitter.

The Wild Things want him to throw out the first pitch and be the “Ambassador” for their “Baseball Fights Cancer Night.”

They invited Giallonardo, his family and the Mt. Pleasant team.

Hey @popasondo2, any chance you’d like to throw out a First Pitch and be our ambassador for Baseball Fights Cancer Night this summer? We’d love to host you, your family and the @MPAVikings baseball team on us. — Washington Wild Things (@WashWildThings) March 19, 2019

Giallonardo said he wants to take up the team on its offer and the details are beginning to take shape.

Good deal. Send us a DM if you can and we will get all the details in motion. Hope the @MPAVikings are ready to join the #WildRide. pic.twitter.com/cpN4KGMHEv — Washington Wild Things (@WashWildThings) March 19, 2019

