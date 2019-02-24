Multi-sport McKeesport standout Diggs draws 1st football offer

By: Tribune-Review

Sunday, February 24, 2019 | 2:38 PM

McKeesport’s Deamontae Diggs goes up for a shot between Shaler’s Luke BeBout (left) and Justin DeSaba during a WPIAL Class 5A playoff game Feb. 18, 2019, at Fox Chapel.

Deamontae Diggs averaged a double-double for McKeesport’s basketball team this winter, but now college football coaches are starting to take an interest in him.

The 6-foot-5, 210-pound Diggs announced his first Division 1 football offer this week from Youngstown State. He played wide receiver for the Tigers last fall and caught 14 passes for 424 yards and seven touchdowns.

In basketball season, Diggs averaged a team-best 20.3 points and 12 rebounds per game for McKeesport, which reached the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs this season.

