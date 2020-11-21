Murrysville Star high school notebook: Franklin Regional baseball standouts pick colleges

Saturday, November 21, 2020 | 11:01 AM

Christopher Horner | Tribune-Review Franklin Regional’s Andrew Muraco scores against Cathedral Prep during a PIAA Class 5A first-round state playoff game in 2019.

National Letter of Intent Day often brings out the best in high school sports programs.

That was the case at Franklin Regional last week, when some of the Panthers’ top baseball players made official commitments to college programs with a simple signature.

Four senior baseball players inked with college programs, including Andrew Muraco, who is headed to Coastal Carolina.

Three others joined Division II programs: Brian Pirone (Seton Hill), Tim Quinn (Mercyhurst) and Luke Treloar (Cal U).

“This is a very special group from not only a talent perspective, but also because of their desire to play the game the right way,” Franklin Regional baseball coach Bobby Saddler said. “Individual goals and achievements are secondary to team goals and achievements. They are a very close group who enjoy playing the game together.”

Saddler hopes the foursome can have success in the spring when they potentially play one last season together.

Muraco had seven wins and a 1.97 ERA with 60 strikeouts during the 2019 season when the Panthers (19-3) reached the WPIAL semifinals and PIAA quarterfinals. The lefty also showed power at the plate.

The 2020 season never happened because of the fast-spreading covid-19 pandemic.

Pirone also pitched for the Panthers. He threw a no-hitter and two one-hitters during summer baseball.

Quinn is a solid defensive first baseman with pop in his bat and as Saddler said, gap-to-gap power, and Treloar is a good third baseman and outfielder who also did some pitching.

Two other Division I athletes affirmed their verbal commitments: Carter Dibert signed to wrestle at Arizona State, while Aly Kindelberger will continue her volleyball career at DePaul.

Other Division II signees from Franklin Regional included Sydney Caldwell, (Seton Hill, soccer) and Kamaria Kelly (Alderson Broaddus, softball).

Fall to remember

It has been quite a fall sports season for Franklin Regional, which has found success while also working together as a district to combat covid-19 challenges.

Talk about FR Strong.

The boys golf team won its first WPIAL championship, the boys soccer team was a WPIAL runner-up, and the girls volleyball team made the WPIAL finals for the first time.

The girls soccer team reached the WPIAL quarterfinals after winning its first playoff game since 2017.

The girls tennis and girls golf teams also made the playoffs.

Golfer Chuck Tragesser finished second at the PIAA Class AAA championship. Three boys golfers made the WPIAL finals and two qualified for the girls — to play at famed Oakmont Country Club.

All-WPIAL soccer

Franklin Regional had five players selected to the All-WPIAL Class 3A team, including junior star forward Anthony DiFalco, who was named the Class 3A player of the year.

Additional all-league players for the Panthers include senior midfielder/forward Blake Cooper, senior defender Cole Kaforey, senior defender/midfielder Luke Kimmich and senior midfielder Zach Lorenz.

Three Franklin Regional girls, all named Sydney, made the All-WPIAL Class AAA list — senior goalkeeper Sydney Caldwell, junior forward Sydney Kranick and junior midfielder Sydney Lindeman.

Volleyball all-stars

A pair of Franklin Regional girls volleyball players made the All-WPIAL Class 3A All-Star list. Kindelberger was a first-team selection, while senior libero Alexa Feorene made the second team.

